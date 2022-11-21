CSPD identifies victims, update on Club Q shooting

UPDATE: MONDAY 11/21/2022 4:40 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At a press conference on Monday, Nov. 21, local and federal law enforcement agencies identified the five victims killed in the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q, and provided updates on the investigation.

The victims have been identified as:

Ashley Paugh, she/her

Daniel Aston, he/him

Derrick Rump, he/him

Raymond Green Vance, he/him

Kelly Loving, she/her

Photos courtesy of the victim’s families

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez also identified the two people who subdued the suspected gunman, likely saving countless more lives, as Thomas James and Richard Fierro.

Mayor John Suthers also spoke, and directed anyone who wishes to help the victims to the Colorado Healing Fund , which takes donations to provide victims and their families immediate support and recovery assistance. He also directed anyone who may be hurting to the Community Resource Expo being hosted by CSPD at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 North Nevada Avenue. Click here for dates and times of the resource expo.

The District Attorney (DA) for the 4th Judicial District, Michael Allen, said information regarding the suspect cannot be discussed, due to the ongoing investigation. Any records of previous interactions the suspect may have had with law enforcement have been sealed. The suspect is facing preliminary charges of first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime, but those charges could still change pending the outcome of the investigation.

DA Allen said once the suspect is released from the hospital, a first court appearance will be scheduled, that is tentatively expected to take place in the coming days. He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and CSPD urged anyone who may have been inside the club or witnessed anything, no matter how small the details, to call 1-800-CALL FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Watch the full press conference with local and federal law enforcement agencies below:

ORIGINAL STORY: WATCH: CSPD provides latest on Club Q shooting

MONDAY 11/21/2022 3:07 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will provide an update on the shooting at Club Q at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

FOX21 News will provide a live stream of the news conference in the video player above. CSPD will also be live streaming on its Facebook page.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. CSPD said five people have lost their lives to this attack, and the department is aware of 19 victims who survived. 17 of those victims suffered injuries from a gunshot wound, one suffered other injuries not caused by a gunshot wound, and one victim had no visible injuries.

This article will be updated with the latest information once the press conference is complete .

