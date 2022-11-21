ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

washparkprofile.com

Littleton Museum to host holiday event Dec. 11

The Littleton Museum and the community organization Friends of the Littleton Library and Museum will host a holiday event Dec. 11 that will feature wagon rides, warm snacks, live musical performances and more. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Littleton Museum, located at 6028 S. Gallup St., attendees will...
LITTLETON, CO
Summit Daily News

Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco now open for ice skating

The Meadow Creek Pond, behind Walmart in Frisco, is now open daily for free public ice skating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the winter, the Frisco public works department will be clearing the ice of snow and maintaining this ice surface regularly. Even with ongoing maintenance throughout the season, the town of Frisco is warning the public that natural ice conditions exist on the pond.
FRISCO, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Jingle Bell Market showcases creativity, talent, hard work

Westminster pillow embroiderer Faye Jackson doesn’t have much competition at local craft markets, because most people don’t have the patience to go through 60 sewing machine thread changes for one pillow. “It takes a lot of patience,” Jackson said. “I sew year-round.”. That kind of dedication...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Skating in the Square at Olde Town Arvada

The holiday season is in full swing and ice skating rinks are starting to open up — the Skating in the Square at Olde Town Arvada is the place to be! With the Holiday Maker’s Market and Pop Up Bar opening all around the rink, you’re not going to want to miss this one.
ARVADA, CO
Boulder Clarion

The dead won’t die

American playwright Irwin Shaw’s 1936 anti-war play Bury the Dead was a prescient foreshadowing of World War II. It pointed out the absurdity of war through the lens of six soldiers who have been killed in battle but rise from the ground to resist the grave that has been dug for them.
BOULDER, CO
Brittany Anas

5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in Denver

Citizen Rail has a prix fixe menu with lots of options, including a turkey dinner.Photo by5280 Productions/Citizen Rail. (Denver, CO) There are merits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. You don’t have to worry about burning your bird, coordinating oven time for the turkey’s supporting cast members (green bean casserole, pies, rolls and the like), or scrubbing that stuffing pan when you’d rather take a tryptophan-induced nap.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts

VAIL — Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation

Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
VAIL, CO
broomfieldleader.com

60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver

Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
DENVER, CO

