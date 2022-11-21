Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Welcome the holiday season with Keystone’s Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village
With snow on the ground and ski resorts continually opening more terrain, the winter season has arrived. Keystone is planning to welcome the colder weather with its annual Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village this weekend. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village...
washparkprofile.com
Littleton Museum to host holiday event Dec. 11
The Littleton Museum and the community organization Friends of the Littleton Library and Museum will host a holiday event Dec. 11 that will feature wagon rides, warm snacks, live musical performances and more. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Littleton Museum, located at 6028 S. Gallup St., attendees will...
Summit Daily News
Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco now open for ice skating
The Meadow Creek Pond, behind Walmart in Frisco, is now open daily for free public ice skating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the winter, the Frisco public works department will be clearing the ice of snow and maintaining this ice surface regularly. Even with ongoing maintenance throughout the season, the town of Frisco is warning the public that natural ice conditions exist on the pond.
broomfieldleader.com
Jingle Bell Market showcases creativity, talent, hard work
Westminster pillow embroiderer Faye Jackson doesn’t have much competition at local craft markets, because most people don’t have the patience to go through 60 sewing machine thread changes for one pillow. “It takes a lot of patience,” Jackson said. “I sew year-round.”. That kind of dedication...
Summit Daily News
Inflation, cost of living increases highlight the importance of community dinners this Thanksgiving
With historic inflation and a more than 150% increase in demand for aid at local food banks compared to 2021, leaders and volunteers across Summit County have been working hard to provide a welcoming dinner for the community this Thanksgiving. Family & Intercultural Resource Center executive director Brianne Snow said...
Summit Daily News
Staying in town? Here’s a list of restaurants open in Summit County on Thanksgiving
Editor’s note: If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving but is not included on this list, email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com. Last updated at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 23. People looking for a hassle-free Thanksgiving in the mountains, fear not. Some Summit County...
KDVR.com
Skating in the Square at Olde Town Arvada
The holiday season is in full swing and ice skating rinks are starting to open up — the Skating in the Square at Olde Town Arvada is the place to be! With the Holiday Maker’s Market and Pop Up Bar opening all around the rink, you’re not going to want to miss this one.
Boulder Clarion
The dead won’t die
American playwright Irwin Shaw’s 1936 anti-war play Bury the Dead was a prescient foreshadowing of World War II. It pointed out the absurdity of war through the lens of six soldiers who have been killed in battle but rise from the ground to resist the grave that has been dug for them.
Highlands Ranch seeks submissions of decked-out homes
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highlands Ranch Community Association will put together a map of the most decorated holiday homes and is taking applications now. The association will use the submissions to compile a virtual map so that residents can tour the community to view the holiday lights.
Summit Daily News
Man makes Guinness World Records history with rail grind at Beaver Creek
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the Mile High City's best places to grab a sweet treat.
5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in Denver
Citizen Rail has a prix fixe menu with lots of options, including a turkey dinner.Photo by5280 Productions/Citizen Rail. (Denver, CO) There are merits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. You don’t have to worry about burning your bird, coordinating oven time for the turkey’s supporting cast members (green bean casserole, pies, rolls and the like), or scrubbing that stuffing pan when you’d rather take a tryptophan-induced nap.
Colorado humane society announces $20 'Black Fur-day' adoption special
Adoptions fees at the Denver Animal Shelter will drop to just $20 this Friday for all dogs and cats that have any trace of black fur. The one-day discount is a part of the shelter's 'Black Fur-day' Black Friday promotion. "Denver Animal Shelter has many wonderful animals available for adoption!...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
VAIL — Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Fort Morgan Times
Brown Palace forced to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and temporarily close hotel after fire
Thanksgiving is canceled at the Brown Palace this year. The historic Denver hotel was forced to close its kitchen and restaurants on Nov. 17 after a fire in a 130-year-old chimney in the basement damaged the property’s boilers. That means it had to cancel about 400 Thanksgiving reservations at...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
broomfieldleader.com
60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley
Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver
Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
How to buy something for a police K-9 this holiday
Even if you don’t own a puppy, you can shop for one this Christmas. A local fundraiser is underway to buy gifts for Colorado police K-9 units.
