ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 4

Ed Gamache
2d ago

Great, no excuse for these threats. The courts are the option to resolve concerns, if unresolved by administrative review.

Reply
4
Related
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials

Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials, demanding they provide information about voters whose ballots were affected by tabulation mishaps in the county on Election Day in a last-ditch attempt to cast doubt on the results that determined she lost her bid for governor. In a video interview with former […] The post Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona senator wants Maricopa County election documents and records

PHOENIX -- The head of the Arizona Senate Government Committee is demanding that Maricopa County officials produce a laundry list of documents and records regarding the just completed general election. And Kelly Townsend wants them by Monday morning. Some of the information the Apache Junction Republican wants delivered to the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Voting Centers Plagued with Tabulation Errors on Election Day Affected Areas Averaging Well Over 300 Percent More Republicans Than Democrats

Voters encountered problems casting their ballots at 70 of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day, November 8, 2022, resulting in long lines and concerns that ballots ended up not tabulated or “misread,” and commingled with ballots that had already been tabulated. Averaged together, the problems occurred in areas where Election Day voting was more than 300 percent Republican versus Democrat. Of those 70 precincts affected, 59 were in heavily Republican-voting areas, and two were Republican-leaning but not heavily, with only nine from Democrat-leaning or solidly Democrat areas.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix city officials have unique solution for mounting bulk trash woes

As staffing shortages kept the City of Phoenix from keeping up with its bulk trash pick-up schedule in recent months, some residents found themselves looking at a mounting problem that has become an eyesore. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more on a new solution that city officials have come up with.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted on Saturday

PHOENIX — National Adoption Day is always a day packed with excitement, anticipation, and emotion. More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted this year and got to celebrate the occasion at the Superior Court of Arizona on Saturday. It was an extra special day for the Finger family from north Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy