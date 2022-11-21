Read full article on original website
Ed Gamache
2d ago
Great, no excuse for these threats. The courts are the option to resolve concerns, if unresolved by administrative review.
Reply
4
Related
Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials
Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials, demanding they provide information about voters whose ballots were affected by tabulation mishaps in the county on Election Day in a last-ditch attempt to cast doubt on the results that determined she lost her bid for governor. In a video interview with former […] The post Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kawc.org
Arizona senator wants Maricopa County election documents and records
PHOENIX -- The head of the Arizona Senate Government Committee is demanding that Maricopa County officials produce a laundry list of documents and records regarding the just completed general election. And Kelly Townsend wants them by Monday morning. Some of the information the Apache Junction Republican wants delivered to the...
KOLD-TV
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings
Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession
PHOENIX (AP) — Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Rejected, Spoiled Ballots at Maricopa County Vote Centers Mishandled, Election Observers Allege
As many vote centers in Maricopa County experienced issues with election equipment on Election Day 2022, many ballots were rejected by tabulators and spoiled, but not always properly, according to a report filed with the Arizona attorney general’s office. The affidavit was compiled by Mark Sonnenklar, a roving attorney...
Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit against Arizona officials following midterm elections
Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general, has filed an official complaint with the Maricopa County Superior Court following the midterm elections.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Voting Centers Plagued with Tabulation Errors on Election Day Affected Areas Averaging Well Over 300 Percent More Republicans Than Democrats
Voters encountered problems casting their ballots at 70 of the 223 vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day, November 8, 2022, resulting in long lines and concerns that ballots ended up not tabulated or “misread,” and commingled with ballots that had already been tabulated. Averaged together, the problems occurred in areas where Election Day voting was more than 300 percent Republican versus Democrat. Of those 70 precincts affected, 59 were in heavily Republican-voting areas, and two were Republican-leaning but not heavily, with only nine from Democrat-leaning or solidly Democrat areas.
AZFamily
Maricopa County posts final vote counts, AG race set for automatic recount
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department says it has finally completed counting ballots, nearly two weeks after Election Day. Monday afternoon, the county announced it had completed counting a total of 1,562,758 ballots cast in this year’s midterm. Many races had already been called, but...
arizonasuntimes.com
Two Arizona Counties Delay Certification of 2022 Midterm Results as Irregularities Probed
Two Arizona counties, Cochise and Mohave, will delay certifying their ballot canvasses for the Arizona 2022 election results for a while longer as a result of some potential irregularities. Arizona took a week to announce the projected winner of the governor’s race due to irregularities in Maricopa County where ballots...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake deserves our contempt, but so does an election system that breaks down
Opinion: Want to kill democracy? Keep screwing up elections, as Maricopa County officials have for a decade. Kari Lake is wrong to say the election was stolen. But so is The New York Times to suggest there was nothing wrong with how it was run. It’s a very old observation...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona
Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
KTAR.com
Widow of man killed by Mesa police in 2016 agrees to $8M settlement
PHOENIX – The widow of a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in a hotel hallway in 2016 has agreed to an $8 million settlement with the city. Laney Sweet had sued for $75 million in damages over the death of Daniel Shaver in 2017. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix city officials have unique solution for mounting bulk trash woes
As staffing shortages kept the City of Phoenix from keeping up with its bulk trash pick-up schedule in recent months, some residents found themselves looking at a mounting problem that has become an eyesore. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more on a new solution that city officials have come up with.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County Supervisor moved to an undisclosed location for his safety
Bill Gates confirms that he was taken to an undisclosed location for his safety and provided extra security from the sheriff's office. Other county officials have reported receiving calls they considered threatening from campaign volunteers.
Three judges won't return to the bench in Maricopa County after election results
For the first time in nearly a decade, voters did not retain three judges in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election.
12news.com
More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted on Saturday
PHOENIX — National Adoption Day is always a day packed with excitement, anticipation, and emotion. More than 100 kids in Maricopa County were adopted this year and got to celebrate the occasion at the Superior Court of Arizona on Saturday. It was an extra special day for the Finger family from north Phoenix.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
Drug use, guns and deplorable living conditions. Records detail history of Phoenix group home complaints
PHOENIX — Arizona's Department of Child Safety (DCS) has received numerous complaints about North Star Independent Living Services, a company that licenses with the state to own and operate group homes for foster teens across the state. Despite issuing North Star numerous letters of violation, ranging from drug use...
Comments / 4