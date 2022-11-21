Read full article on original website
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
Brock Lesnar Once Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar once made it clear he did not want to work with Kevin Owens, Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. In 2017, Lesnar captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg, and by Survivor Series, seemed guaranteed to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. That was until a week before the show...
WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
Seth Rollins Still Listed As Babyface Despite Heel Promo On WWE Raw
Seth Rollins has been walking a thin line between heel and face gimmick ever since he defeated Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on the October 10, 2022 episode of Raw. The Monday Night Messiah had a wholesome interaction with a young fan during a WWE live event last...
Roman Reigns Says He & Brock Lesnar Push Each Other To Be Better In The Ring
Roman Reigns has been on a history-making run in WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion after he came back a couple of years ago. He has faced numerous foes over the years, and that includes Brock Lesnar. In fact, Reigns claimed that he and Lesnar push each other to be better in the ring.
Ric Flair Confirms He Will Be At 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The Royal Rumble 2023 is set to take place on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s biggest Premium Live Events of the year and kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania. It looks like next year’s event will feature a special guest.
Looking At Charlotte Flair's Extended WWE Absence And Rumored Return Date
On May 8, 2022, Charlotte Flair defended her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey ultimately forced Flair to utter the match-ending words after bending Flair's arm through a chair, dethroning "The Queen." WWE later revealed that Flair sustained a "fracture of the radius" during the match, which would keep her out of in-ring action and off television indefinitely.
Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5) Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3) Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40)
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returning to NJPW at Tag League finals
WWE's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are headed back to NJPW next month. In a video posted to Anderson's Instagram account on Tuesday, The OC announced that Anderson and Gallows will be in Japan for the World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League finals on Wednesday, December 14. It was stated that Anderson will be defending his NEVER Openweight Championship.
Royal Rumble 2023 Sets Major New Show Record
As WWE Royal Rumble 2023 moves ever closer, it has already been breaking records. The upcoming event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas on January 28th 2023. Following on from the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel, WWE have now revealed that 2023 is set to kick off in a big way.
Roman Reigns Explains What Made Past Two Brock Lesnar Matches Special
Roman Reigns is continuing his reign as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion as the top-tier pro wrestling company is heading into the Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view. "The Tribal Chief" earned the distinction by beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 and in their stellar rematch at SummerSlam this year.
Roman Reigns says his time at the top of WWE has ‘only begun, it’s going to get bigger’
Sometimes wrestling fans spend to much energy on what’s next, they don’t take time to appreciate what’s now. That seems to be the mind set of Roman Reigns as he ponders his time as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and unquestioned top dog in the company. Reigns has held the Universal Championship for more than two years, and added the WWE Championship at WrestleMania earlier this year. With no title defenses currently scheduled, there’s every chance he rolls into 2023 in possession of both belts. Of course, all good things eventually come to an end, and even though Reigns has the Bloodline backing...
Details Of ‘Unconventional’ Situation Between WWE Stars & NJPW
Further details of the arrangements between two WWE stars and New Japan Pro Wrestling have been revealed, including future plans. Following their return to WWE in October 2022, doubt had been cast over the ability of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to fulfil external bookings, particularly for NJPW where Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.
KENS 5 Great Day San Antonio host Roma Villavicencio shares her beauty tips
Her flawless look is effortless
More on Karl Anderson’s Challenger for NJPW Title Defense, Backstage Notes on Anderson and Luke Gallows’ NJPW Futures
WWE’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly set to work more NJPW dates. As noted, The O.C. took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title on Wednesday, December 14 at NJPW’s World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan. You can click here for the video from Anderson, Gallows and AJ Styles. The announcement came after a storyline where NJPW threatened to strip Anderson of the title, amid reports that he and Gallows may be working NJPW dates in the future, including the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January from the Tokyo Dome.
WWE Survivor Series 2015 Review
The 29th edition of WWE’s Survivor Series in 2015 was the 25-year celebration of WWE legend The Undertaker. The Undertaker debuted at Survivor Series 1990 and he was still going strong at age 50 for the Survivor Series 2015 event. On this show, The Undertaker was in tag team action while the vacant WWE Title was up for grabs in the main event. The reason the WWE Title was vacant is because Seth Rollins tore his ACL during a live event match on November 4 (which is my birthday), so WWE decided to go with a tournament that ended at Survivor Series.
