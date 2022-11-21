ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego weekly Reader

Who built this award-winning Del Mar seaside mansion?

Del Mar — it’s where the turf meets the surf, where horses are somewhat regularly sacrificed as a consequence of people being entertained by watching them run in circles on said turf, and where, ever since Hollywood was a thing, stars and celebrities have day-tripped from LA to enjoy sunny beach days, lavish resorts, and haute cuisine in some of the county’s most well-regarded restaurants.
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego

News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row

To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish

Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Residents Revel After Starbucks Gives up on Ocean Beach

The days are numbered for the only Starbucks in Ocean Beach and many of the locals couldn’t be happier. A sign in the window reads “On 12/12/2022 at 11:00am, your Starbucks Ocean Beach location at 4994 Newport Avenue … will be permanently closing.”. Don’t expect to find...
SAN DIEGO, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
inewsource

inewsource

