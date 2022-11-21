Read full article on original website
San Diego weekly Reader
Who built this award-winning Del Mar seaside mansion?
Del Mar — it’s where the turf meets the surf, where horses are somewhat regularly sacrificed as a consequence of people being entertained by watching them run in circles on said turf, and where, ever since Hollywood was a thing, stars and celebrities have day-tripped from LA to enjoy sunny beach days, lavish resorts, and haute cuisine in some of the county’s most well-regarded restaurants.
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
More repaving, fewer patches: San Diego plans crackdown on road trenching
The proposal would sharply increase fees paid by utility companies and would require faster and more comprehensive fixes to city streets.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape attraction for holiday season
ENCINITAS — In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because...
NBC San Diego
Tenants at Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill Fear Homelessness, Again
Steven Langel has called The Occidental hotel home for the past year and a half. “I was very happy that I have a roof over my head, that I have a place where I can kick back,” said Langel. The hotel currently serves as an SRO, which means it’s...
San Diego weekly Reader
L.A. angst over newspaper loss not mirrored in San Diego
News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
San Diego man alleges American Airlines barred him over seat issue
"Surprised at having a stranger make physical contact with him, plaintiff moved the flight attendant's arm away and told her that he would adjust his seat himself, which he immediately did."
You need to earn this much to buy a home in San Diego
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like San Diego or Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds […]
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
pacificsandiego.com
La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish
Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
NBC San Diego
Residents Revel After Starbucks Gives up on Ocean Beach
The days are numbered for the only Starbucks in Ocean Beach and many of the locals couldn’t be happier. A sign in the window reads “On 12/12/2022 at 11:00am, your Starbucks Ocean Beach location at 4994 Newport Avenue … will be permanently closing.”. Don’t expect to find...
kusi.com
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Question of demolishing La Jolla blufftop house brings claims of 'misrepresentation' and 'misunderstanding'
The California Coastal Commission disagrees with how the applicant to remove La Casa de los Amigos in Lower Hermosa characterized the commission's position to La Jolla's DPR Committee.
inewsource
ABOUT
inewsource is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to improving lives in the San Diego region and beyond through impactful, data-based investigative and accountability journalism.http://www.inewsource.org/
