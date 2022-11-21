News that the LA Times will be shuttering its Olympic Boulevard printing plant in a little over a year has triggered an avalanche of Angeleno angst, per a November 12 account by Times letters editor Paul Thornton. “More than a few journalists noticed pop star Katy Perry’s tweet last week saying one of her ‘favorite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so.’ Judging by readers’ approving reaction to a short letter on Monday imploring The Times to keep printing newspapers long into the future, Perry is far from alone,” wrote Thornton.

