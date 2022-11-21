Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day on Savannah’s southside as a shipping company partnered with Feed the Hungry to hand-out 1,500 turkeys to families in need. There was a nice turnout for the give-away over at Windsor Forest Community Center. CMA CGM donated the turkeys and...
Savannah Tribune
Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Donors to WTOC food drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will help more than 135,000 people deal with food insecurity this year. A lot of that help can be credited to the WTOC Hometown Heroes who donated to the WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive for Second Harvest last week.
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
wtoc.com
14th annual Feed the Hungry event happening Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 300 volunteers will be serving up a meal Wednesday to more than 3,000 community members in need this Thanksgiving. But the the 14th annual Feed the Hungry event is more than just a hot meal. The will have an empowerment zone with more than...
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Elvanzetta McCall
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elvanzetta McCall teaches at Coastal Academy in Liberty County. It’s a school for severe emotional behavior disorder, and also students with autism. McCall says she got into teaching because of her own family. “I got into Special Ed, because I had a sister with...
wtoc.com
Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season. The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.
wtoc.com
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
wtoc.com
Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to send five service members home to spend holidays with their families. It’s all part of the Home for the Holidays contest. You can nominate a service member...
wtoc.com
Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers and Army leaders are celebrating Thanksgiving a day early at Fort Stewart. Dining staff say they expect to serve at least 500 people Wednesday. The dining facility for the 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart was as the site for a family gathering of sorts.
wtoc.com
Community in Savannah celebrates the Centennial of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members gathered at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Savannah on Sunday, Nov. 13 to commemorate the life of the late Hindu spiritual leader, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Born in 1921, Pramukh Swami Maharaj served as the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha for over...
Help AgSouth be Santa for a Senior this Christmas
For several years now, AgSouth in Statesboro has partnered with local home health agencies and nursing homes to provide Christmas gifts for less fortunate senior citizens in our community. While names are kept confidential, seniors and their caregivers are able to provide their personal Christmas wishes, and AgSouth provides a...
wtoc.com
Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
wtoc.com
Skilled to Work: Ogeechee Tech Film Classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beginning of a new career could be just a few clicks away. Students interested in film or TV production careers can take one of their first courses through Ogeechee Tech. “Lights, camera, action”. Those words can the start of a career in film or television...
wtoc.com
Making Pumpkin Pie French Toast
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Don’t have plans or maybe just don’t want to cook a meal for Thanksgiving?. Plant Riverside has you covered. WTOC learned how to cook up a special treat that will be featured at their Thanksgiving Brunch. French Toast Batter. 1 cup Pumpkin Puree. 2cup...
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
wtoc.com
Reccomendations for staying healthy over the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you are preparing for family get togethers this week, the Coastal Health District has some reminders to keep you healthy over the holiday. There are three raspatory illnesses going around right now in the community - of course we still have COVID lingering, but also rising cases of the flu and the concern of RSV.
TMT Farms Christmas lights drive thru opens Thanksgiving
Deborah and Roy Thompson, owners of TMT Farms on the north edge of Bulloch County, are known for their incredible TMT Farms Christmas Lights drive thru display. Once again this year they are opening their farm which is decorated with over two miles of Christmas lights. The TMT Farms Christmas...
WJCL
The Padgett's Christmas Display once again lighting up the Effingham County sky
RINCON, Ga. — 'Twas a month before Christmas, when all through the 'Ham,. Paul Padgett was stirring, cause -he is- The Christmas Man. In hopes that thousands of visitors soon would be there. "I love Christmas. I love Christmas light. It reminds me of my parents," explains Paul Padgett.
Comments / 0