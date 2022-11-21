ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Friday Online Sales Top $9 Billion in New Record

Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion online shopping during Black Friday this year, according to Adobe. Overall online sales for Black Friday were up 2.3% year-over-year. Buy Now Pay Later payments increased by 78% compared with the past week, beginning Nov. 19, as consumers continue to grapple with high prices and inflation.

