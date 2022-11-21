ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio

Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
virtualbx.com

New Construction – Inpatient Facility – Central Energy Plant North Campus – University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio(Subbid)

Scope of work involves the new construction of a three-story rectangular building for a total of approximately 12,308 sq ft. The building serves as a central utility plant (CUP) for the north portion of the Greehey Campus of UT Health San Antonio. This new CUP will support expansion including the Inpatient Hospital project currently under construction, the new Brain Health Building, Research Building, Vivarium expansion at Barshop, future growth for additional basic science research buildings, and Phase 2 of the Inpatient hospital in the next several years. Some of these expansions will be served by the base bid CUP and some will be served by the future expansion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market

A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Photos: Luminaria lights up downtown San Antonio once again

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. The Luminaria Arts Festival that lit up downtown San Antonio over the weekend. More than 250 artists showcased their...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy