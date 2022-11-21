Scope of work involves the new construction of a three-story rectangular building for a total of approximately 12,308 sq ft. The building serves as a central utility plant (CUP) for the north portion of the Greehey Campus of UT Health San Antonio. This new CUP will support expansion including the Inpatient Hospital project currently under construction, the new Brain Health Building, Research Building, Vivarium expansion at Barshop, future growth for additional basic science research buildings, and Phase 2 of the Inpatient hospital in the next several years. Some of these expansions will be served by the base bid CUP and some will be served by the future expansion.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO