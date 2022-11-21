ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

indianapublicradio.org

MacKenzie Scott donates $3 million to Indiana charter school operator

Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbaa.org

Why is there a lack of access to health care in high-poverty urban, rural areas?

For many high-poverty rural and urban areas, there are sparse health care resources. One listener in Columbus wondered why this problem was so prevalent. Nir Menachemi is the executive associate dean at Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI. He said the problem leans heavily on lack of physician retention in these areas.
COLUMBUS, IN
townepost.com

Striving for Excellence

It’s not always easy trying to figure out your path in life. When Kyle Prewitt first went to college, his plan was to become an attorney. He earned a degree in criminology, appreciating the fact that his major didn’t require a lot of math courses. He was, however, obligated to complete an internship in corrections and law enforcement. To fulfill the corrections side, he worked at a residential detention facility for male juveniles. When it came time to secure a placement for the law enforcement requirement, he saw an ad declaring that Clinton, Indiana, was in need of reserve officers.
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Volunteers fight crime by handing out food

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of Thanksgiving dinners to neighbors this weekend. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

New government rules allow students with debt to file for bankruptcy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released new guidelines to make it easier for some people with student loan debt to file for bankruptcy. The change in the rules applies to people with only federal student loans. Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney in Indianapolis, told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Helping the Homeless This Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS — Two local organizations are teaming up in an effort to help homeless people around Indianapolis this winter, and they need your help. OTG Kennels is selling raffle tickets to raise money to purchase warm sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless. The prize for the raffle winner is an American Bully puppy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis pastor running for mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

4 people dead following a violent weekend in Indianapolis

FISHERS, Ind.-- What do kids really think of Thanksgiving? Lindsay Stone spoke to kindergarten students at a Lawrence Township school to find out. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

