Wichita Falls, TX

CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
92.9 NIN

Your Guide to Black Friday Freebies in Wichita Falls

How about some compensation for your pain and suffering?. I’ve never participated in the craziness of Black Friday. I would much rather pay full price than have to arm myself with pepper spray and a taser to get a great deal on a flat-screen TV. Just the thought of having to fight through those crowds makes me cringe.
B93

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Texoma's Homepage

You might only need $1 M to retire in Wichita Falls

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million nest egg won’t last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in Texoma? A recent analysis suggests that million dollars might be enough for Americans to retire in Wichita Falls. According to a study provided by SmartAsset, a financial advising firm, $1 million lasts […]
KSAT 12

TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

