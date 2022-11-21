Read full article on original website
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
KWTX
Rusty Garrett thanks Central Texans for making Food For Families 2022 the most successful ever
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett, sidelined from participating in person for this year’s Food For Families food drive as he battles esophageal cancer, is thanking the thousands of Central Texans who made it the most successful day its 33-year history. Food For Families gathered 3.87 million...
Your Guide to Black Friday Freebies in Wichita Falls
How about some compensation for your pain and suffering?. I’ve never participated in the craziness of Black Friday. I would much rather pay full price than have to arm myself with pepper spray and a taser to get a great deal on a flat-screen TV. Just the thought of having to fight through those crowds makes me cringe.
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
You might only need $1 M to retire in Wichita Falls
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million nest egg won’t last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in Texoma? A recent analysis suggests that million dollars might be enough for Americans to retire in Wichita Falls. According to a study provided by SmartAsset, a financial advising firm, $1 million lasts […]
LIST: The best and worst places to fuel up in Texas for Thanksgiving travel
Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.
This Is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe In Texas This Year
Yorktest determined the most popular Thanksgiving recipes in each state.
KSAT 12
TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
KWTX
Food For Families food drive inspires Central Texans, young and old, to give and volunteer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Food For Families 2022 is already a record-breaking year with numbers still being tallied and days later we’re beginning to learn even more stories about the people behind the effort which made it such a big success. Merri Zilka, 73, a longtime resident of Speegleville...
Texas Man Allegedly Assaults Woman For 'Ruining Thanksgiving'
The woman tested positive for COVID-19 and the flu, ruining the suspect's chances of Thanksgiving dinner.
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
