Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M copies in spite of performance complaints

Nintendo said Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies within the first three days since the Nintendo Switch launch. The games were released Nov. 18, and have since reached the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” This is in spite of a launch that’s been marred by a number of serious performance and graphical issues.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s bugs are the funniest part of the game

You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them. The issues vary from pop-in to clipping to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Petilil be Shiny?

For Nov. 22, 2022, Petilil will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get twice as much candy for transferring Pokémon. And no, Petilil cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet)!. Petilil isn’t currently available Shiny yet. The grass-type bulb Pokémon evolves into Lilligant and even has a Hisuian evolution. It’s likely that we’ll see a Shiny release for Petilil and its evolutions whenever Hisuian Lilligant gets added to the game, or perhaps during a floral spring event. For now, you can grab some Petilil Candy early and score extra candy from transferring Pokémon.
Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu

The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home. The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.
Golf finally arrives in Nintendo Switch Sports next week

Nintendo has announced that golf will arrive in Nintendo Switch Sports next week, on Monday, Nov. 28 — sadly just too late to enliven family living rooms over the long holiday weekend. As previously promised, the sport will be added to the game as a free update. There’ll be...
The 5 best party board games

Even those that shy away from deep strategy or careful analysis can get down with a party game. These are the types of games that are universally embraced, providing raucous joy, vibrant conversation, and wide smiles. They require only a modicum of effort and just a sliver of free time. They save a lackluster family gathering and turn it into something grand. These are the five best party board games.
The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade brings photo mode, cross-save, and more

CD Projekt Red detailed the new features coming to the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in a Twitch stream Wednesday. They include a photo mode, cross-progression, a quick cast control system for Signs, a new camera, and a raft of new UI options and quality-of-life improvements. As...
Evil West’s Doom-like combat can’t save its middling Wild West tale

Punch a monster in Evil West and the connection of armored fist with enemy body makes a cartoon sound effect like a cinder block smacking into a side of frozen beef. Punch a monster some more and it will eventually burst apart with the wet sloppiness of a water balloon filled with ketchup. Sometimes, when using certain moves, punching a monster makes its skeleton zap into sight as its freakish body vibrates, fixed in mid-air with bolts of blue electricity. Shoot a different enemy and its arms might fly off, fountains of blood gushing forth like Monty Python and the Holy Grail’s Black Knight suffering from hypertension.

