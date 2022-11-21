Read full article on original website
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M copies in spite of performance complaints
Nintendo said Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies within the first three days since the Nintendo Switch launch. The games were released Nov. 18, and have since reached the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” This is in spite of a launch that’s been marred by a number of serious performance and graphical issues.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s bugs are the funniest part of the game
You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them. The issues vary from pop-in to clipping to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Petilil be Shiny?
For Nov. 22, 2022, Petilil will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get twice as much candy for transferring Pokémon. And no, Petilil cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet)!. Petilil isn’t currently available Shiny yet. The grass-type bulb Pokémon evolves into Lilligant and even has a Hisuian evolution. It’s likely that we’ll see a Shiny release for Petilil and its evolutions whenever Hisuian Lilligant gets added to the game, or perhaps during a floral spring event. For now, you can grab some Petilil Candy early and score extra candy from transferring Pokémon.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000
The find is the stuff of dreams for metal detectorists around the world.
Polygon
Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu
The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home. The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.
"It's A One-Trick Pony": People Who Bought Into The Internet Hype Around Viral Food & Kitchen Products Are Giving Very Honest Reviews
"We don't have it here in France but I kept reading about how great it was. I couldn't bear not trying it for another day so I finally bought a box. It's pretty good — but also SO unnecessary."
Polygon
Golf finally arrives in Nintendo Switch Sports next week
Nintendo has announced that golf will arrive in Nintendo Switch Sports next week, on Monday, Nov. 28 — sadly just too late to enliven family living rooms over the long holiday weekend. As previously promised, the sport will be added to the game as a free update. There’ll be...
Polygon
The 5 best party board games
Even those that shy away from deep strategy or careful analysis can get down with a party game. These are the types of games that are universally embraced, providing raucous joy, vibrant conversation, and wide smiles. They require only a modicum of effort and just a sliver of free time. They save a lackluster family gathering and turn it into something grand. These are the five best party board games.
Polygon
The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade brings photo mode, cross-save, and more
CD Projekt Red detailed the new features coming to the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in a Twitch stream Wednesday. They include a photo mode, cross-progression, a quick cast control system for Signs, a new camera, and a raft of new UI options and quality-of-life improvements. As...
Polygon
Evil West’s Doom-like combat can’t save its middling Wild West tale
Punch a monster in Evil West and the connection of armored fist with enemy body makes a cartoon sound effect like a cinder block smacking into a side of frozen beef. Punch a monster some more and it will eventually burst apart with the wet sloppiness of a water balloon filled with ketchup. Sometimes, when using certain moves, punching a monster makes its skeleton zap into sight as its freakish body vibrates, fixed in mid-air with bolts of blue electricity. Shoot a different enemy and its arms might fly off, fountains of blood gushing forth like Monty Python and the Holy Grail’s Black Knight suffering from hypertension.
