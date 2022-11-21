COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has been counting the days until it could get a shot at revenge. Not like the Buckeyes are ever able to forget. An electronic display in the football practice facility counts down the days, hours and minutes left before kickoff of the next game against Michigan. But the feelings are rawer this time, the No. 2 Buckeyes edgier in the buildup to Saturday’s game because of how things went down last year in Ann Arbor. “Every single day we think about it,” defensive end Zach Harrison said of that humiliating 42-27 loss to Michigan, an opponent that generations of Ohio State players and fans have been trained to hate with a passion.

