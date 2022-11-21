Read full article on original website
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear
Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
Look: Ohio State Football Changes Practice Helmets For Michigan
Preparations are underway for "The Game" on Saturday between Ohio State and Michigan. Both teams are runaway freight trains that are poised to collide with so much on the line. The winner of this contest will clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
Blake Corum injury update before Michigan at Ohio State football seemingly leaked by Wolverines OL
Blake Corum's injury did not receive an update from Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh this week, ahead of Saturday's game at Ohio State, but Wolverines offensive lineman Ryan Hayes may have had a slip of the tongue. In his assertion of the offense, he made it sound like U-M was preparing to be without the star running back.
Why Mel Tucker doesn't want Michigan State to worry about clinching bowl vs. Penn State
EAST LANSING — Mel Tucker doesn’t talk about injuries. He doesn’t have any updates on his eight suspended Michigan State football players, either. But the third-year coach did make a rare, stark admission about what is happening behind closed doors with the Spartans and how both of those problems are affecting his defense.
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Jim Harbaugh confirms 'third base' remark was about Ryan Day; Ohio State coach comments at press conference
Michigan Wolverines football beat down Ryan Day‘s Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27 in Ann Arbor last season. After the game, Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh, the 2021 AP Coach of the Year, said, “Some people who are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t,” in response to a question about bulletin-board material and how much it spurred the Maize and Blue on.
Michigan, Ohio State, and the Fitting Rematch One Year in the Making
The countdown to this Saturday’s clash began as soon as Michigan broke its drought against Ohio State last season—and reached the Playoff because of it.
ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighs in which team could lose The Game and potentially make the College Football Playoff
ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighed in on the potential ramifications of The Game on Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Dinich joined Rece Davis to talk about the likelihood of Ohio State or Michigan still making the CFP with a loss this weekend. Dinich explained that she believes the Buckeyes have a better chance of still getting in with a loss due to a Week 1 victory over Notre Dame.
Revenge game: Ohio State tired of living with Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has been counting the days until it could get a shot at revenge. Not like the Buckeyes are ever able to forget. An electronic display in the football practice facility counts down the days, hours and minutes left before kickoff of the next game against Michigan. But the feelings are rawer this time, the No. 2 Buckeyes edgier in the buildup to Saturday’s game because of how things went down last year in Ann Arbor. “Every single day we think about it,” defensive end Zach Harrison said of that humiliating 42-27 loss to Michigan, an opponent that generations of Ohio State players and fans have been trained to hate with a passion.
Alabama vs. Michigan State odds, picks and predictions
The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will travel to Portland to battle the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans (3-1) Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Alabama vs. Michigan State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Family of Katie Meyer sues Stanford over soccer star’s death
Suit alleges university caused ‘acute stress reaction’ that led to goalie’s suicide
Urban Meyer no fan of Ohio State-Michigan rematch in expanded College Football Playoff era
College Football Playoff expansion is coming, and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer worries that rivalry games among the elites, including Ohio State and Michigan, would downplay the significance of the regular-season finales annually. In fact, expansion is a money grab, Meyer says. "Who are the 'they' you are talking...
Von Miller carted off, out with knee injury
There is currently no word on the severity of Miller's injury.
Greg McElroy high on Michigan football entering Ohio State game
The former Alabama-turned-ESPN analyst has already been high on Michigan football, making it his No. 1 in terms of his power rankings in midseason. However, Greg McElroy just went the extra step when it came to his keys and prediction for the Wolverines vs. Ohio State on Saturday. Appearing on...
Harbaugh Explains ‘Third Base’ Comment About Ryan Day in ’21
The Michigan coach finally opened up about the jab ahead of Saturday’s massive edition of “The Game.”
