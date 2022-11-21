ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning

The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms 'third base' remark was about Ryan Day; Ohio State coach comments at press conference

Michigan Wolverines football beat down Ryan Day‘s Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27 in Ann Arbor last season. After the game, Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh, the 2021 AP Coach of the Year, said, “Some people who are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t,” in response to a question about bulletin-board material and how much it spurred the Maize and Blue on.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighs in which team could lose The Game and potentially make the College Football Playoff

ESPN’s Heather Dinich weighed in on the potential ramifications of The Game on Tuesday night after the College Football Playoff rankings reveal. Dinich joined Rece Davis to talk about the likelihood of Ohio State or Michigan still making the CFP with a loss this weekend. Dinich explained that she believes the Buckeyes have a better chance of still getting in with a loss due to a Week 1 victory over Notre Dame.
The Associated Press

Revenge game: Ohio State tired of living with Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has been counting the days until it could get a shot at revenge. Not like the Buckeyes are ever able to forget. An electronic display in the football practice facility counts down the days, hours and minutes left before kickoff of the next game against Michigan. But the feelings are rawer this time, the No. 2 Buckeyes edgier in the buildup to Saturday’s game because of how things went down last year in Ann Arbor. “Every single day we think about it,” defensive end Zach Harrison said of that humiliating 42-27 loss to Michigan, an opponent that generations of Ohio State players and fans have been trained to hate with a passion.
