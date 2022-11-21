Read full article on original website
Special recipes from our Morning Show Thanksgiving celebration
On Thanksgiving Day, The Morning Show will have a shorter schedule from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to give our staff more time with their families, so we’re celebrating a little early Tuesday -- and sharing some special recipes to help you spice up your family’s Turkey Day dinner.
Consumer Reports shares ideas for making holiday cocktails at home
Move over, hard seltzers; now you can enjoy ready-made cocktails—like old fashioneds, cosmos, and mojitos—from a can. Consumer Reports’ experts had the tough job of tasting some of the more popular brands to see if they’re worth a try for the holiday season and beyond! And if you’re up to making your own, CR shares the best cocktail shakers for those who prefer the “old-fashioned” way.
Holiday tablescapes that won’t tip the bank
We are just two days before Thanksgiving, and if you’re hosting friends and family and want to create a gorgeous tablescape for your turkey and dressing – you can still pull it off without spending too much time or more importantly, money. Liz Morgan with Goodwill of North Florida is here to share some tips for creating a beautiful tablescape with second-hand items.
Get in on these exclusive Insider Deals!
Thanksgiving is right around the corner but you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get amazing deals on some hot items. Let’s get into these!. We all know we should be walking as much as possible... But who else is a little obsessed with knowing how many steps they walk in a day along with other health information like your heart rate and even sleep monitoring? The Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch can do all of these things and much more at a very comfortable price point.
Keep these recalled toys off your holiday wish lists
Just because a toy is for sale, does not mean it is safe. Any toy made for children under the age of 12 is supposed to pass third-party safety testing in order for it to make it onto store shelves. Sometimes after a toy is on the market, a defect...
