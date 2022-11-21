Read full article on original website
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, including the following. CONNOR — Tr. Roy was driving through Connor and came across a two-vehicle crash. An investigation was conducted showing one vehicle was stopped for a school bus and was rear-ended by another car. Further investigation revealed the driver that struck the vehicle had been consuming alcohol. Tr. Roy conducted Field Sobriety Testing and determined the man was not impaired. The man admitted to throwing some of the beer in the ditch before Troopers could arrive. Tr. Roy issued the man a summons for driver consuming liquor in a motor vehicle on a public way, operator possessing an open alcoholic container on a public-way and littering from a motor vehicle.
