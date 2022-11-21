Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police pursuit that ended in Fargo leads to two crashes, a foot-chase, and one person in custody
(West Fargo, ND) -- A police pursuit that spanned between Fargo and West Fargo, two accidents, and a foot chase were ended just after 2:15 p.m on Wednesday. The West Fargo Police Department says they saw a stolen vehicle driving in the area of 15th Avenue and Sheyenne Street. Authorities say the suspect vehicle fled the scene and traveled eastbound on 13th Avenue, which briefly ended with a crash near 13th Avenue and 17th Street East when they crashed into a different vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Authorities say the suspect vehicle quickly "erratically" fled the scene, and eventually crashed behind a business located near 45th Street and 11th Ave. When the vehicle came to a rest, people in the vehicle fled on foot.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Murder-suicide shooting under investigation in Otter Tail County
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating a believed murder-suicide that occurred in Battle Lake Monday afternoon. The Department tells WDAY Radio that a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were found dead in a home in the rural town around 2:24 p.m. with gunshot wounds. There is no believed threat to the public, and the incident does remain under investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Arrest made in Cass County chase, crash near Horace
(Horace, ND) -- One person is in custody, another injured after a chase and crash in Cass County early Wednesday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us they tried to pull over a car driven by 20-year-old Logan Glaser after he sped past deputies on County Road 14 east of Horace just after 3 a.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"
(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Jamestown man gets three year sentence for July hit-and-run
(Jamestown, ND) -- A Jamestown man is facing a three year prison sentence for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run. Wyatt Staloch has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Staloch was driving a pickup that...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Chief seeks additional funding to hire 5 more sworn officers
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness is talking about what he calls the department's biggest need for for the new year. "The biggest need right now I think is personnel and we need to increase our minimum level of staffing in our patrol division so those daily minimums we won't fall below," said Otterness while speaking with News Director Kyle Cornell on WDAY Midday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Transportation worker seriously injured following afternoon I-94 crash
(Casselton, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker is seriously injured following an accident that happened on I-94 on Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 westbound near mile marker 335. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane due to the construction work at the scene. The highway was blocked by a two DOT trucks, one with a plow and both holding lit-arrow boards alerting drivers of the closure.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo police and fire departments preparing to face off in fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" blood drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The fourth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition between the city's police and fire departments are now on the calendar. The blood drive is scheduled for three days; on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, between 12 - 6 p.m, Wednesday, Dec. 28th, between 12- 6 p.m, and Thursday, Dec. 29th between 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the West Fargo Conference Center located at 825 East Beaton Drive in the DoubleTree by Hilton. Donors can then dedicate the blood to either the police or fire department. The department with the most dedications will be declared the winner of the Battle of the Badges.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department releases police transparency dashboard
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is launching a one-stop, crime data dashboard for the public. The dashboard combines statistics and public information and places them into one easily accessible location. The information is formatted in a series of in-depth dashboards and provides a visual representation of the statistics.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two dead in Lisbon house fire
(Lisbon, ND) -- Two people are dead after a house fire in Lisbon. The blaze broke out at 11:05 p.m. Friday night at 18 Oak Street. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and fire pouring out from the home. The names of the victims haven't been released,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire destroys farm building, equipment in Clay County
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Clay County fire has destroyed a farm shop and equipment. The blaze broke out overnight at a farmstead north of Georgetown and west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the fire. The cause is still being determined. As of Tuesday morning, there...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Barnes County Veteran Service Office relocating
(Valley City, ND) -- The Barnes County Veteran Service Office is set to have a new home. The office will move Friday from the courthouse to the 500-block of Tenth Street Southwest in Valley City. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff's...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Suite Shots' nets back in place following November ice storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The outdoor golfing bays are back in full swing at Suite Shots following their sudden closure due to an ice storm earlier this November. Multiple customers shared their experiences following the reopening of the outdoor bays on Saturday. The bays were temporarily closed because of a November 10th ice storm that pulled the removable clips from the netting towers, causing approximately 40% of the nets to fall with rips and tears in some places according to Suite Shots employees in a previous interview with WDAY Radio.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo business owner seeking spot on City Commission, wants access solution
(West Fargo, ND) -- A local business owner is seeking a spot on the West Fargo City Commission in order to find a solution to access to her establishment. SheyWest Garden Center owner Jodi Kallias says the road outside her business needs a left-hand turn lane or similar solution to provide safe access to the Garden Center.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
HUD Grant awarded for demo, redevelopment in Downtown Fargo high rise
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission in Downtown Fargo is receiving a grant for demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise. “This award complements our efforts to ensure the City of Fargo has the resources it needs to safely remove asbestos from the Lashkowitz High Rise in order to move forward with demolition and redevelopment,” said Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Committee. “Through partnerships between federal, state and local governments, we are working to empower the city to make the best use of this land and ensure local residents have access to affordable housing.”
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
"Fill the Dome" event wraps up with food shipments to Great Plains Food Bank
(Fargo, ND) -- Dozens of student volunteers and other community members boxed canned goods at the Fargodome Tuesday morning for area families in need. "I believe I have been blessed to be a blessing to others so that is really cool to me to be able to have this opportunity and to be a part of this community that does things like this for other people," said Fargo Davies High School senior Ava Robertson.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sanford Health executive shares gratitude following multiple awards related to support of U.S veterans employement
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Sanford Health executive says they have received multiple awards related to the employment of veterans. Todd Schaefer is The President and CEO of Sanford Health's Bismarck Region. He joined AM 1100 The Flag's What's on Your Mind to speak on multiple achievements that have been awarded to them based on their support of military veterans.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mapleton school district receives $400K EPA grant to buy new electric school bus
(Fargo, ND) -- The Mapleton School District is receiving $395,000 in funding to purchase an electric school bus for their elementary school. "I was definitely very ecstatic when I found out about this bus because this is definitely something that will help our school and our community," said Superintendent and Principal for Mapleton Public School Jenna Farkas.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hundreds celebrate city Christmas tree lighting and Downtown Ice Rink opening
(Fargo, ND) -- Downtown Broadway Square was filled with hundreds of onlookers and prospective skaters on Tuesday night for the annual Tree Lighting and Rink Opening ceremony. The air was filled with Christmas music and holiday cheers as the crowd counted down to the final seconds before the official lighting of Fargo's Christmas Tree in Downtown Broadway. The tree shifted colors to the tune of "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" sung by a choir from NDSU. Dozens of families took pictures in front of the scintillating tree, while others excitedly rushed onto the ice to test their skates for the first time this winter. Reindeer also stood in attendance near the southeast end of the plaza, with dozens watching and looking at the animals.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioners are being told to possibly consider increasing special assessments to help fund future capital improvement projects in the city. "In order to continue to fund the necessary pavement preservation street reconstruction projects the city will need to change how projects are funded," said Fargo Assistant City Engineer Tom Knakmuhs.
Comments / 0