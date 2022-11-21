Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Related
Tampa Burger King manager used headset to alert drive-thru customer to call 911 during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — A manager at a Burger King in Tampa used her quick thinking to alert a customer in the drive-thru line to call 911 during a robbery, police report. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, police said a man entered a Burger King nearby West De Leon Sreet and South Dale Mabry Highway "demanding free food from the employees."
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
fox13news.com
Former Marine threatened victim before killing under Tampa overpass, policy say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a former US Marine that has been charged with murder threatened the victim before and then followed through with it. Timothy McGovern is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. Prosecutors said he bought a gun at a pawn shop and three days later he used it to kill.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Florida Man Arrested In Hate Crime Shooting At Tampa Bar
TAMPA, Fla. – A man who fired his weapon outside a South Tampa bar after yelling racial slurs on Monday has been taken into custody. Just before 9 PM on November 21, 2022, the Tampa Police Department responded to the SOHO Saloon, located at
fox13news.com
Marine accused of killing man under overpass
A former US Marine is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. He was charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $200,000 during a hearing.
Texas man suspected of hate crime arrested after firing shots outside Tampa bar
A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night after he yelled racial slurs and fired his weapon outside of a South Tampa bar on Nov. 21, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
Over 900 Pinellas County residents on Meals on Wheels waiting list
Not all people are able to cook or go out for a warm Thanksgiving meal and that's why organizations such as Meals on Wheels are beneficial for many.
fox13news.com
Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam
TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
REWARD: Plant City Police Detectives Seek Tips In Shooting Death Of 19-Year-Old
PLANT CITY, Fla. – Plant City Police Department detectives seek tips from the public in an early morning shooting. According to police, on November 19, 2022, the victim was outside his apartment building in the Madison Park Apartment complex on Village Park Road in Plant
iontb.com
Pinellas Deputies investigating an aggravated battery at the Silver Lake Mobile Home
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The call for service at the mobile home park, located at 4000 24th Street N, was in reference to an aggravated battery. Witnesses report that...
rockninefourthree.com
Cops Shot an Arsonist in the Junk and “Changed the Looks of His Groin Forever”
Cops in Florida had to shoot a guy who had an AR-15 after he threw seven Molotov cocktails at a house on Sunday. He survived . . . but one shot hit him in the GROIN. And the sheriff was no-nonsense while describing the injury. Quote, “We’ve changed the looks of his groin forever.”
Mysuncoast.com
Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
cltampa.com
20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them
The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Couple to wed in front of 40K strangers on Lakeland Christmas Parade float
A couple will wed in front of 40,000 strangers on a Lakeland Christmas Parade float.
Tampa PD K-9 Indo passes away after spending more than 7 years with agency
TAMPA, Fla. — After serving the city of Tampa for seven and a half years, K-9 Indo passed away on Monday, police say. Indo retired from the Tampa Police Department in December 2018 and protected the local area alongside his partner K-9 Officer Tim Bergman, the agency said in a Facebook post.
fox13news.com
Woman hospitalized following Dunedin fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. - On Thanksgiving morning, a fire broke out at a Dunedin home, sending a woman to the hospital, according to deputies at the home. According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 1695 Lakeview Lane. Someone called 911 around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they said there...
Comments / 0