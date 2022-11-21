Deputies to increase presence near shopping during holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will increase law enforcement visibility in various shopping areas during the holidays.

“Operation Jingle Bells” will go into effect Monday. Officers will be located near the Wolfchase Galleria, Macon/Houston Levee, Centennial/Winchester and Oak Court areas.

Deputies will focus on monitoring the store parking lots, contacting store employees and traffic enforcement.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office provided these tips to shoppers this season.

The operation aims to cut down on car break-ins and shoplifting, as well as keep traffic flow on the roadways and in parking lots safer for shoppers.

Sherrif Floyd Bonner Jr. and his staff have also teamed up with other law enforcement, including Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Memphis Police Departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Operation Jingle Bells will use officials throughout the week, concentrating on Saturdays and Sundays.

