Shelby County, TN

Deputies to increase presence near shopping during holidays

By Lawrencia Grose
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIyE6_0jJ60JvQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will increase law enforcement visibility in various shopping areas during the holidays.

“Operation Jingle Bells” will go into effect Monday. Officers will be located near the Wolfchase Galleria, Macon/Houston Levee, Centennial/Winchester and Oak Court areas.

Deputies will focus on monitoring the store parking lots, contacting store employees and traffic enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OfmV_0jJ60JvQ00
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office provided these tips to shoppers this season.

The operation aims to cut down on car break-ins and shoplifting, as well as keep traffic flow on the roadways and in parking lots safer for shoppers.

Sherrif Floyd Bonner Jr. and his staff have also teamed up with other law enforcement, including Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Memphis Police Departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Latest Top Stories

Operation Jingle Bells will use officials throughout the week, concentrating on Saturdays and Sundays.

Comments / 2

WREG

WREG

