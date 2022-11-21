Read full article on original website
WATE
Host a Food Drive with Second Harvest Food Bank
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A great way to help the Second Harvest Food Bank in their battle against hunger within our community is to host a Food Drive. At the Second Harvest Food Bank it is their mission to combat hunger within East Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank relies upon assistance and donations from the community to bring food to those that have fallen on difficult times. If you would like to help their mission there are many ways to do so from donations to holding a food drive in your neighborhood or business.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
WATE
How the people of the Smoky Mountains used to celebrate Thanksgiving & holidays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people across the United States get ready for Thanksgiving, the longest-serving volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared how people of the mountains first celebrated the holiday. Robin Goddard has been volunteering in the park since 1969. She explained how the mountain...
WSMV
Second Harvest Food Bank needs more volunteers to help pack hurricane relief boxes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A food bank in Middle Tennessee is helping to make sure those rebuilding after Hurricane Ian don’t have to worry about food, but Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee said it is in desperate need of volunteers to keep the help going. Officials with...
WBBJ
Restaurants to offer meals for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is just days away, and with high grocery prices, you might be looking to eat out this holiday. If you want to skip out on making Thanksgiving meals at home, there are plenty of places around West Tennessee to choose from. “We really try to...
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
State of Tennessee Christmas events open to the public
Governor Bill Lee and First Lady, Marie, are inviting Tennesseans to take part in a couple of free upcoming Christmas events.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Wondering where you can go to get a meal on Thanksgiving? Look no further.
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
wvlt.tv
USPS hiring ahead of holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
Whole Foods drops gourmet grocery item, cites sustainability concerns
Whole Foods is no longer purchasing a popular seafood item after two watchdog organizations cited concerns for the population of right whales that may get entangled in the fishing equipment.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
Students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
WLOS.com
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Chester County Independent
AAA: Tennessee gas prices decline ahead of Thanksgiving
Gas prices across Tennessee continue to decline as 1.2 million Tennesseans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving. Over last week, gas prices fell, on average, nine cents. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.20 which is 13 cents less expensive than one month ago and eight cents more than one year ago.
Efforts to make Tennessee the Hollywood of the South
Cast and crew said they love filming in Tennessee; the variety of the terrain, the weather, hospitality and delicious food are among the reasons, and with a little more help from the state, they said Tennessee could become the Hollywood of the South.
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
actionnews5.com
‘Understaffed,’ ‘disorganized,’ and ‘underfunded’: Tenn. lawmakers plead for DCS assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of a toddler who was placed in a rehab facility with her parents by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is the tipping point for state lawmakers from Shelby County. They’re asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to dip into the state’s billion-dollar budget...
