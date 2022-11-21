ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Host a Food Drive with Second Harvest Food Bank

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A great way to help the Second Harvest Food Bank in their battle against hunger within our community is to host a Food Drive. At the Second Harvest Food Bank it is their mission to combat hunger within East Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank relies upon assistance and donations from the community to bring food to those that have fallen on difficult times. If you would like to help their mission there are many ways to do so from donations to holding a food drive in your neighborhood or business.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

How the people of the Smoky Mountains used to celebrate Thanksgiving & holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people across the United States get ready for Thanksgiving, the longest-serving volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared how people of the mountains first celebrated the holiday. Robin Goddard has been volunteering in the park since 1969. She explained how the mountain...
WBBJ

Restaurants to offer meals for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is just days away, and with high grocery prices, you might be looking to eat out this holiday. If you want to skip out on making Thanksgiving meals at home, there are plenty of places around West Tennessee to choose from. “We really try to...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

USPS hiring ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Chester County Independent

AAA: Tennessee gas prices decline ahead of Thanksgiving

Gas prices across Tennessee continue to decline as 1.2 million Tennesseans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving. Over last week, gas prices fell, on average, nine cents. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.20 which is 13 cents less expensive than one month ago and eight cents more than one year ago.
TENNESSEE STATE

