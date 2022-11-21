ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa police arrest man caught on camera jumping Burger King counter, threatening workers to get free food

By Fox 13 News staff
fox13news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
10 Tampa Bay

Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough man threatened to burn down hospital for 'revenge,' deputies say

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Hillsborough man is behind bars after deputies said he planned to burn down a local hospital in an effort to the get attention of the FBI. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a family member around 11:30 p.m. Monday that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had left his Gibsonton home dressed in camo, and possibly armed with Molotov cocktails or a pipe bomb.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old Sarasota woman is in custody, charged with murdering a man in her apartment Nov. 21, police say. According to a probable cause affidavit, Sarasota Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Mecca Drive to perform a welfare check on 43-year-old Eugenia Bright. Her employer had called police to say she had not shown up to work.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect accused of arsons in Ybor, Lakeland

The suspected arsonist who set fire to an Ybor City club with more than 1,000 people inside later threw Molotov cocktails at a home in Lakeland. The club's owner says more could have been done to stop the suspect before he made it across county lines.
LAKELAND, FL
wfla.com

Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Drunk driver's road to redemption 20 years later

John Templeton Jr. was driving drunk the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Tampa when he hit and killed 18-year-old Julie Buckner. Two decades later, 10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford talked with John about his journey over the last 20 years and Julie's sister about the power of forgiveness.
TAMPA, FL

