Tampa police arrest man caught on camera jumping Burger King counter, threatening workers to get free food

Man arrested, charged in deadly St. Pete crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 67-year-old man has been charged for the car crash that ultimately killed a person walking across Central Avenue nearly one week ago. Scott Herndon, 57, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, the St. Pete Police Department said in a news release.
Texas man suspected of hate crime arrested after firing shots outside Tampa bar
A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night after he yelled racial slurs and fired his weapon outside of a South Tampa bar on Nov. 21, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Police: Man arrested after using racial slurs, firing gun outside South Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said a suspect was tracked down and arrested in DeSoto County after he yelled racial slurs at an African-American security guard and fired multiple gunshots outside a South Tampa bar. Before 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the SOHO Saloon on South Howard Avenue. During...
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
Marine accused of killing man under overpass
A former US Marine is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. He was charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $200,000 during a hearing.
Hillsborough man threatened to burn down hospital for 'revenge,' deputies say
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Hillsborough man is behind bars after deputies said he planned to burn down a local hospital in an effort to the get attention of the FBI. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a family member around 11:30 p.m. Monday that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had left his Gibsonton home dressed in camo, and possibly armed with Molotov cocktails or a pipe bomb.
Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old Sarasota woman is in custody, charged with murdering a man in her apartment Nov. 21, police say. According to a probable cause affidavit, Sarasota Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Mecca Drive to perform a welfare check on 43-year-old Eugenia Bright. Her employer had called police to say she had not shown up to work.
Pinellas Deputies investigating an aggravated battery at the Silver Lake Mobile Home
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The call for service at the mobile home park, located at 4000 24th Street N, was in reference to an aggravated battery. Witnesses report that...
Four Florida Men Arrested As Unlicensed Contractors During Undercover Operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on multiple charges during Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors. After the devastating property damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office planned an investigative effort to identify and arrest individuals engaging
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
Suspect accused of arsons in Ybor, Lakeland
The suspected arsonist who set fire to an Ybor City club with more than 1,000 people inside later threw Molotov cocktails at a home in Lakeland. The club's owner says more could have been done to stop the suspect before he made it across county lines.
HCSO: Man arrested for threatening to burn down St. Joseph's Hospital-South
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who threatened to burn down a local hospital Monday night.
Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Cops Shot an Arsonist in the Junk and “Changed the Looks of His Groin Forever”
Cops in Florida had to shoot a guy who had an AR-15 after he threw seven Molotov cocktails at a house on Sunday. He survived . . . but one shot hit him in the GROIN. And the sheriff was no-nonsense while describing the injury. Quote, “We’ve changed the looks of his groin forever.”
Drunk driver's road to redemption 20 years later
John Templeton Jr. was driving drunk the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Tampa when he hit and killed 18-year-old Julie Buckner. Two decades later, 10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford talked with John about his journey over the last 20 years and Julie's sister about the power of forgiveness.
Ybor City club manager says more should have been done to stop suspected arsonist
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Surveillance video from outside the Ritz in Ybor City appears to show a man set fire to the club's air conditioning unit early Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 people inside, according to the business' manager. Tampa police said the suspect got in a truck and...
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
Do domestic violence calls increase or decrease during holidays?
Mindy Murphy is the president and CEO of the Spring of Tampa, the certified domestic violence center for Hillsborough County. She says research shows domestic violence doesn't necessarily increase during the holidays.
