Elizabethtown, KY

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
No injuries in building fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
LMPD increasing patrols as drivers hit the road for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are keeping extra eyes out as drivers hit the road for the holidays. Police said they are moving additional resources from the traffic unit and divisions to watch roads this season. That includes looking for impaired drivers. The department said it investigated 108...
LOUISVILLE, KY

