wdrb.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
Wave 3
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
WLKY.com
Police: Man caught raping sleeping woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is facing a rape charge after someone walked in on him assaulting a woman. The alleged rape happened at a home along Plantus Place Wednesday afternoon. Mycal Thompson, 36, allegedly walked into the victim's room while she was sleeping, according to an...
LMPD: Fatal collision on Dixie Highway leaves 1 person dead, 2 in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes are blocked on Dixie Highway after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed a...
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
1 man dead after crash on Dixie Highway, near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. That's near Bruner Lane.
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex near St. Matthews. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, shortly after 9 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle. When officers arrived on...
Wave 3
Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
Wave 3
Man facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting at victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting and stricking victims while driving. According to the arrest report, Adrieon Richards, 24, went to the victim’s home uninvited and told the other victim that they better leave the home. Both victims left the home...
wdrb.com
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says at 11:30 a.m. officers were sent to South 32nd Street near West Broadway on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man in Louisville earlier this year, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a March shooting that resulted in another man's death. LMPD's Homicide Unit says Deion Griffey is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on March 28. According to authorities,...
WLKY.com
'All his kids loved him': Family of Louisville homicide victim pushing for answers in unsolved case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays are always difficult for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. For victims whose cases are still unsolved, it only adds to their grief. “It was not supposed to happen, and somebody has to pay for that,” said Tabatha Clayborne. “My father...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday. According to the coroner, Merril D. Kragel, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash. Louisville Metro police said it...
Wave 3
No injuries in building fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
wdrb.com
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
Wave 3
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman busted with over 15 grams of meth when LPD responds to shoplifting complaint
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after police found her in possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Monday night at approximately 10:30, Leitchfield Police Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to Walmart on a shoplifting complaint where multiple individuals stole several items from the store.
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after being accused of shooting woman inside their home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend. Saturday afternoon, officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue. Officers arrived and found...
wdrb.com
LMPD increasing patrols as drivers hit the road for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are keeping extra eyes out as drivers hit the road for the holidays. Police said they are moving additional resources from the traffic unit and divisions to watch roads this season. That includes looking for impaired drivers. The department said it investigated 108...
