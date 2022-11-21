ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222

Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kids Food Basket founder shares story of hope in new memoir

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit founder is sharing her story in a new memoir, which was released this month. Mary K. Hoodhood, the founder of Kids Food Basket, woke up from a coma at the age of 27 after a car accident. She was told she would be paralyzed for life. That sudden transformation solidified her drive to make the world a better place.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital

The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
