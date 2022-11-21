Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot sets new record
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fall favorite returned with runners and walkers taking to the streets for the Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. The annual event is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It was the perfect opportunity to start the Thanksgiving holiday fun and healthy before indulging in all the delicious...
Grand Rapids crews install Christmas Tree in Rosa Parks Circle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City crews installed a 42-foot concolor fir tree in downtown Grand Rapids to kick off the holiday season Monday morning. The fir tree traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, Michigan to Rosa Parks Circle. The annual lighting ceremony is scheduled...
'Incredible': In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, we told you about a theft from the Muskegon Humane Society. Just two days later, the shelter says that unfortunate event has been turned into a huge positive, thanks to the overwhelming help of the community. "We have been flooded with support," says executive...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
Santa Parade returns to Downtown Grand Rapids for first time since pandemic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Santa Parade has returned to the streets of Downtown Grand Rapids for the 101st time Saturday morning, and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Snowfall with several inches, and in some places several feet, that has taken West Michigan by...
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot 5k returns for the 30th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 30th annual Thanksgiving Day 5k race in downtown Grand Rapids is on, and organizers say there's still plenty of space for more people to sign up. Organizers say more than 3,500 people have signed up for the Turkey Trot to kick off their Thanksgiving morning.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Kenny Chesney announces tour stop in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music star Kenny Chesney announced a stop in Grand Rapids next year as part of his "I Go Back" tour kicking off in March. Chesney is just coming off his 2022 "Here and Now" tour which sold over 1.3 million tickets. “I can still...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222
Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
Kids Food Basket founder shares story of hope in new memoir
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit founder is sharing her story in a new memoir, which was released this month. Mary K. Hoodhood, the founder of Kids Food Basket, woke up from a coma at the age of 27 after a car accident. She was told she would be paralyzed for life. That sudden transformation solidified her drive to make the world a better place.
End is near for mismatched ‘Tumor on the Torrent’ in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1950s-era building that doesn’t match the much older historic mansion to which it’s attached will be demolished within the coming weeks. The so-called “Tumor on the Torrent” in downtown Muskegon served the community for years, first as a hospital and later as the headquarters for the local United Way and American Red Cross chapters.
800 meals delivered to frontline workers at Helen-DeVos Children’s Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of meals were delivered to frontline workers at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The massive delivery was made by their hospital’s foundation and catered by Amore Trattoria Italiana, a local restaurant that’s approaching 13 years of business in Grand Rapids.
Black Friday sales roll out early at Meijer stores
Meijer stores across the Midwest have rolled out Black Friday deals ahead of the Thanksgiving week.
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
WOOD
RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital
The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
WWMTCw
Patmos Library closing in 2024: residents voice concerns over LGBTQ+ books controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The board of the only library in one small Ottawa County community said it will close in 2024, following a campaign to defund the Patmos Library near Hudsonville over its collection of LGBTQ+ themed books. Patmos Library board members made the announcement at their first...
LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Over 30" Reported in East Grand Rapids
Lake effect snow showers fell over West Michigan between November 16th through November 20th, leading to a record event for the month of November!
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0