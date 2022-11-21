Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Defense attorney comments on former East Limestone teacher marrying student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former East Limestone High School teacher accused of having sex with a student will return to court as a married man to the alleged victim. Thomas Tucker, 25 is heading back to court to ask the judge to lift his bond restrictions. Tucker and the alleged victim were lawfully and legally married on Nov. 8 despite the bond restrictions.
WAFF
UAH Student's lawsuit that claims campus violates free speech proceeds
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. Tuesday...
WAFF
Man charged for false alarms, assaulting correctional officer in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested by officers with the Florence Police Department after he allegedly pulled multiple fire alarms at a local apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, Jason Ruano, 43, was charged with rendering false alarm. He was arrested on Nov. 22 after he pulled fire alarms at Courtview Towers.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Correctional Officer assaulted by inmate
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported an assault on a correctional officer by an inmate on Friday. Correctional Officer Ernest Sterling saw inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm in his cell, officials say. Madison hit Sterling several times in the head with a serving tray.
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on identity theft charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has made an identity theft arrest. On Oct.18 a resident of Decatur filed a report in reference to the theft and fraudulent use of her credit card, they said the card had been stolen and used at multiple locations in Decatur. During...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff searching for alleged armed robber
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business in Holly Pond with a gun. According to a Facebook post from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a camouflage mask and a hat entered a business while in possession of a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
WAFF
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reviewing work release program after inmate escape
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are re-evaluating criteria for its inmate work release program amid a string of inmate escapes. The work release program allows inmates to work jobs for businesses outside of jail to collect income. Inmates work during a set schedule away from heavy supervision.
WAFF
Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with serious injuries, multiple units without power
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
WAFF
Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with life-threatening injuries, three suspects detained
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with life-threatening injuries, officials say. The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and were being advised to return to their apartments.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
WAFF
HPD officers respond to shooting in Huntsville
Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. The ceremony was held at the new location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor orders review of capital punishment. Updated: 14 hours ago. Alabama prisoner executions put on hold as governor...
WAFF
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School. Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School. Man charged for false alarms, assaulting correctional officer in Florence. Updated: 3 hours ago. Man charged for false alarms, assaulting correctional officer in Florence.
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
WAFF
Multiple residents displaced following Madison apartment fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple Madison residents were displaced Monday evening following a fire at an area apartment complex. The fire happened at the Madison Pines Apartment Homes complex on Gillespie Road. Madison Fire & Rescue officials on the scene said once units arrived they were met with heavy fire and smoke.
WAFF
Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
WAFF
Cause of structure fire at Polaris determined, no injuries reported
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The cause of a structure fire at Polaris Industries on Tuesday night has been determined. Huntsville Fire & Rescue sent four fire trucks to the call off of Greenbrier Parkway just after 7 p.m. Employees of Polaris were sent home shortly after the fire broke out.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
WAFF
A, B, C, easy as 1, 2, 3 for this reading toddler!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At just 12 months old, Diego Jr. was learning how to read. Now, the 3-year-old is practicing with flash cards and spelling out basic words. During the pandemic, his mom, Colette, was spending much of her time finding new ways to teach through a...
Comments / 0