ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kBtI_0jJ5z9Xw00

ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons.

Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.

The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, though, believes the team has plenty of confidence in Pruitt.

“He doesn’t get a lot of credit, and he deserves a whole lot,” Mariota said. “Like, not only does he block at the point of attack and do a lot of different things for us. Unfortunately, with Kyle going down, he had to step into a bigger role and had a huge play for us on one of those keepers.”

Pitts was placed on injured reserve Monday and will get a second opinion on his knee before deciding if he needs to undergo surgery. His productivity is down this year as coach Arthur Smith has sought to control time of possession with a stout rushing attack. The former Florida standout ranks second on the team with 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns but he constantly draws double team coverage that opens opportunities for others.

At least Atlanta knows Cordarrelle Patterson is healthy. The 10th-year veteran returned a kickoff 103 yards for his ninth career touchdown that broke the NFL career record in the second quarter. He also converted a fourth-down run that kept the winning drive moving in the fourth.

Patterson missed four games on injured reserve after undergoing minor knee surgery, but has bounced back in a big way.

Another key element to the victory was Atlanta’s ability to keep Justin Fields from breaking off big runs. Fields began the day having set an NFL rushing record for quarterbacks in a two-game span, getting 178 against Miami and 147 against Detroit.

He had 85 yards against the Falcons, who decided not to blitz most of the afternoon, and was held to a long of 17. Fields’ 4.7 yards per carry were his fewest since Week 2, and he had a season-high 18 carries.

“Just coming in disciplined, sticking to the game plan and just being detailed,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said of the job Atlanta did against the explosive QB. “Everybody doing their job. Just got the job done.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The running game, which ranks second in total yards rushing, continues to be a major asset. Atlanta ran for 149 yards and 4.5 yards per carry against Chicago, highlighted by Tyler Allgeier’s 55 yards and Patterson’s 52.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

With Pitts down this week, the Falcons will be hard pressed to get more productivity from their passing attack. They rank third-fewest in total yards passing, but still need to produce more of a threat with play-action so the offense can open up.

STOCK UP

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins came down with a big interception on the Bears’ final drive, picking off Fields at the Chicago 40 with 1:07 remaining and Atlanta holding a three-point lead.

STOCK DOWN

The kickoff coverage unit began the game by allowing Velon Jones to run the ball back 55 yards to set up a touchdown on the Bears’ opening possession.

INJURIES

Like Pitts, defensive end Ta’Quon Graham has a knee injury that will sideline him for at least the next four games as he was placed on injured reserve.

KEY NUMBER

4 — The Falcons, who rank 28th in sacks, tied a season high with four against Chicago. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett registered one sack and has a team-best 13 1/2 pressures this year to go along with seven quarterback knockdowns and 5 1/2 sacks.

The Falcons get ready to face the Commanders and work Pruitt into the game plan to compensate for the loss of Pitts.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety

As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad

The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?

The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe

The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
NBC Sports

Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff picture if season ended today

The 49ers made a huge jump in the NFC standings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City. Entering the night as the NFC's No. 7 seed, the 49ers (6-4) moved all the way up to No. 3 by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks. So, if the NFC playoffs started next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi's Stadium in a wild-card matchup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Raylen Wilson named finalist for High School Butkus Award

Georgia has a Butkus Award finalist on its team and another joining the program in January. Sophomore inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was named a finalist for the college version of the honor on Tuesday and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star Georgia linebacker commitment Raylen Wilson was named a finalist for the high school version. Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean won the award in college for Georgia in 2017 and 2021, with Dean also winning the award coming out of high school.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Broncos place Chase Edmonds (ankle) on injured reserve

The Denver Broncos placed running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday. The designation means Edmonds will miss a minimum of four games. Latavius Murray will lead the Broncos' backfield in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers and Marlon Mack will be his top backup. Melvin Gordon cleared waivers and become a free agent Tuesday after being released by the Broncos a day prior.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy