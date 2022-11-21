ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com

900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Someone stole handicap swing from Godchaux Park in Abbevile

The Abbeville Police Department is looking for help to try and find the missing blue handicap swing that was recently stolen from Godchaux Pak in Abbeville. City officials were recently informed that the blue swing, called a Jennswing Molded Swing Seat, was missing. A person visiting the park saw the...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS

Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy