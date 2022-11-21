Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleLafayette, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
For 30 years, Ema Haq has opened Bailey’s doors for Thanksgiving: ‘Nothing makes me happier’
Thirty years after Ema Haq first opened the doors of Bailey’s Seafood and Grill to the public for free meals on Thanksgiving, the Bangladeshi immigrant again welcomed the community with warm smiles, handshakes and hugs to share a meal together Thursday. Haq’s love of Thanksgiving was born when he...
Thanksgiving at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette
Thanksgiving is usually a time when people come together and share what they are thankful for. However, at St. Joseph's Diner, volunteers and staff are thankful they get to serve those in need.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Youngsville woman killed in Thanksgiving Day homicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead early this morning, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO).
Family who tragically lost child gives back to others this holiday season
A mother and grandmother are making it their mission to help single mothers this holiday season after their son and grandson was tragically killed.
Heartbreaking Thanksgiving As Youngsville Woman Is Found Dead in a Parking Lot
Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office say a Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot.
Soap Opera Stars arrive in grand style for local cancer awareness event
Soap stars arrive in grand style for Acadiana cancer event
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
kpel965.com
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas. But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Youngsville DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10, remembered by colleagues
Heartfelt condolences are pouring in for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Mobile Assistance Patrolman
theadvocate.com
Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette
The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
brproud.com
21-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from barn in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing two saddles valued at $3,600 from a barn. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced the simple burglary arrest of Calvin Ray Polk, Jr., 21, of Lottie on Wednesday. Polk allegedly stole...
Man driving motorcycle killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Pointe Coupee Parish. It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 23, shortly after 8 p.m. on LA 78 south of LA 1. Authorities say 53-year-old Edward McMillian, III of Jarreau, died in the accident.
gueydantoday.com
Someone stole handicap swing from Godchaux Park in Abbevile
The Abbeville Police Department is looking for help to try and find the missing blue handicap swing that was recently stolen from Godchaux Pak in Abbeville. City officials were recently informed that the blue swing, called a Jennswing Molded Swing Seat, was missing. A person visiting the park saw the...
Eunice News
Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS
Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
Comments / 0