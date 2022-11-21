Read full article on original website
Deborah Baker
2d ago
Yes equal punishment but more importantly he will receive consistent room and boarding free meals and education and medical attention ..I may get a fourth job to keep up with my taxes smh
5
Terry Bane
2d ago
these guys are now coddled in prison and if anybody even says something to them they go to hole for 90 days and get a big parole hit.
4
Deborah Baker
2d ago
Six years? and no one noticed anything ..my heart goes out to the child
12
Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.
Police: Munhall funeral director left body unrefrigerated for more than a week
A Munhall funeral home owner has been charged with abuse of a corpse after, police say, he left a body unrefrigerated for more than a week. Michael Aldrich, 74, director at Aldrich Funeral Home in Munhall, was charged by Munhall police. The family of Dexter Owens, who died in late...
wtaj.com
‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
Greensburg man sentenced in July assault of 10-year-old boy
A Greensburg man who assaulted a 10-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison. Aaron M. Adair, 30, expressed remorse for his actions on July 21. “I’m sorry, I can’t take back what I did,” Adair said. He pleaded...
Pa. man reportedly gets 20 years for torturing mom to death, taking nearly 300 selfies with her body
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man who reportedly beat his mother to death in 2019 and took pictures with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal. On Sept. 2, 2019, South Fayette Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at...
Death of an Allegheny County infant ruled a homicide
The Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head
Suspect in Fayette County shooting arrested in West Mifflin
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release, deputies arrested Ramon Williams in the Mon View Heights housing complex on Tuesday afternoon. Williams had been...
3 teen girls charged in fight at Aliquippa High School; mother of alleged victim speaks out
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three teenage students at Aliquippa are charged because police said they attacked another student during school. The fight was caught on camera. Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the victim’s mother, who said she thinks there’s a fighting problem at the school. Three teenage...
Surveillance video captures Westmoreland Prison guard's involvement in assault, detectives say
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison testified that he started locking his cell door on C Unit after two other prisoners began picking on him. That’s what he did Aug. 20 when he took a nap on the top bunk of his cell in the Hempfield facility. But the pair got in and pulled him to the ground.
wtae.com
Duquesne woman in custody after allegedly threatening to set herself and house on fire
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman was placed in custody Wednesday night in Duquesne after allegedly threatening to set herself and her house on fire. Duquesne fire Chief Frank Cobb says he was with police officers at city hall when the woman in question called and threatened to set herself on fire. He says she had been calling all day, exhibiting signs of psychological distress.
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
WDTV
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
wtae.com
Penn Hills police arrest man accused of threatening to kill woman
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills police officer fired their weapon at someone accused of threatening to kill another person Tuesday. A statement from Allegheny County said that at around 5 a.m., officers of the Penn Hills Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 100 block of Veronica Drive. A woman living in the home said a man also living there was threatening to kill her.
WDTV
Belington man charged for hitting another man with piece of wood
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he hit another man with a piece of wood. Officers with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broaddus Hospital Monday evening for an altercation complaint, according to a criminal complaint. Officers spoke with the...
Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident
No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
wtae.com
Teen shot in the face in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A teen was accidentally shot in the face in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood Wednesday evening, Pittsburgh police say. Pittsburgh Police responded to the 3700 block of Baytree Street for reports of a male with a gunshot wound just after 4:45 p.m. The 15-year-old is in stable condition...
wtae.com
Released video shows Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect taking off ankle monitor
A newly released video shows one of the suspects involved in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting taking his ankle monitor off when he was on house arrest weeks before the shooting. In the video, you can see Shawn Davis hold up his ankle bracelet as he laughs during a call...
wtae.com
Beaver County rape suspect arrested in Florida
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — A Beaver County man was arrested Monday in Florida with multiple active felony warrants. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office in Walton County, Florida, said that Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, is facing multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.
Family grieving man shot, killed while sitting on front porch in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A local family is grieving the loss of a 40-year-old Verona man who was murdered on the front porch of a house on Holmes Street in Wilkinsburg Monday just before 5 o’clock. The family of Walter Sloan says he was a father, grandfather, uncle, cousin...
Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend
A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
