Greene County, PA

Deborah Baker
2d ago

Yes equal punishment but more importantly he will receive consistent room and boarding free meals and education and medical attention ..I may get a fourth job to keep up with my taxes smh

Terry Bane
2d ago

these guys are now coddled in prison and if anybody even says something to them they go to hole for 90 days and get a big parole hit.

Deborah Baker
2d ago

Six years? and no one noticed anything ..my heart goes out to the child

CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

‘I’ll be wearing this to your funeral:’ Aggressive man in Somerset County arrested, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied. On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Duquesne woman in custody after allegedly threatening to set herself and house on fire

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman was placed in custody Wednesday night in Duquesne after allegedly threatening to set herself and her house on fire. Duquesne fire Chief Frank Cobb says he was with police officers at city hall when the woman in question called and threatened to set herself on fire. He says she had been calling all day, exhibiting signs of psychological distress.
DUQUESNE, PA
WDTV

Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Penn Hills police arrest man accused of threatening to kill woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills police officer fired their weapon at someone accused of threatening to kill another person Tuesday. A statement from Allegheny County said that at around 5 a.m., officers of the Penn Hills Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 100 block of Veronica Drive. A woman living in the home said a man also living there was threatening to kill her.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Belington man charged for hitting another man with piece of wood

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he hit another man with a piece of wood. Officers with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broaddus Hospital Monday evening for an altercation complaint, according to a criminal complaint. Officers spoke with the...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Teen shot in the face in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A teen was accidentally shot in the face in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood Wednesday evening, Pittsburgh police say. Pittsburgh Police responded to the 3700 block of Baytree Street for reports of a male with a gunshot wound just after 4:45 p.m. The 15-year-old is in stable condition...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County rape suspect arrested in Florida

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — A Beaver County man was arrested Monday in Florida with multiple active felony warrants. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office in Walton County, Florida, said that Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, is facing multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

