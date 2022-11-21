WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.

GREENE COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO