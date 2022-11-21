ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Marie Trickey
2d ago

If I remember correctly there was a radio show contest to drink all the water you could and some lady died drinking too much water because she was trying to win a play station or something like that for her kids.

Chanda Walker
2d ago

you can too die from drinking EXTREMLY too much water 💦 I have read and saw on the news where a few in my lifetime have died from drinking waaaaaayyyy too much water so it is a FACT and may ICONNNNN BRUCE LEE RIP HE WAS GREAT!💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗

