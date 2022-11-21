Read full article on original website
Marie Trickey
2d ago
If I remember correctly there was a radio show contest to drink all the water you could and some lady died drinking too much water because she was trying to win a play station or something like that for her kids.
Reply
2
Chanda Walker
2d ago
you can too die from drinking EXTREMLY too much water 💦 I have read and saw on the news where a few in my lifetime have died from drinking waaaaaayyyy too much water so it is a FACT and may ICONNNNN BRUCE LEE RIP HE WAS GREAT!💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗
Reply
2
Related
Sylvester Stallone Confesses Bruce Willis Is 'Going Through Some Really Difficult Times' After Aphasia Diagnosis
Sylvester Stallone got candid about how his friend and former costar Bruce Willis is doing after he was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in a new interview, adding that Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’
Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health. In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have […]
Christina Applegate: "I wish I had paid attention" amid worsening symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Christina Applegate has opened up about the difficulties of living with multiple sclerosis, and the signs of illness — such as numbness and a tingling sensation in her limbs — that arose years before her formal diagnosis. "I wish I had paid attention," she said during an interview...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News
Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm. The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Christina Applegate’s early MS symptoms make it clear that the disease can be mistaken for everyday aches. Here’s what you need to know
Christina Applegate attends a ceremony honoring Christina Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. It’s easy to shrug off a bit of numbness in your hand or losing your footing here and there. Unfortunately, as actor Christina Applegate learned in 2021, those usually not-so-worrisome symptoms can sometimes be a sign of something more serious. Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) during filming of the third—and what was already to be the final season—of the Netflix show Dead to Me.
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Christina Applegate says she walks with a cane and gained 40 pounds since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she can't control if it affects the final season of 'Dead To Me'
Christina Applegate says she won't be watching the final season of 'Dead To Me' because reminders of her multiple sclerosis are too painful.
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Fans Believe Britney Spears Is 'Detached From Everything' As She Declares 'OUT Is Thin' In New Video
Fans are growing more and more concerned over Britney Spears' latest video, where she is seen dancing around her house in a yellow dress. "OUT is thin !!" she declared in the Thursday, November 17, video. But fans seemed worried about the pop star, whose conservatorship ended in November 2021. One person wrote, "She’s so detached from everything but her own world and healing from her trauma. Let’s not speculate or analyse the captions. Let’s just enjoy seeing her enjoying her freedom," while another added, "This is so depressing …. These videos over and over show a drugged out Brittney....
Selena Gomez says she probably won't carry her own children because of her bipolar medication
Selena Gomez offered a raw look at her mental health in an interview with Rolling Stone. She said she is unlikely to carry children while taking medication for bipolar disorder. Some drugs are associated with increased risks of birth defects, but it's possible to manage bipolar disorder while pregnant. Selena...
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Adele Roberts was in the ‘best shape of her life’ before bowel cancer diagnosis
BBC DJ Adele Roberts shares video of stoma bag amid bowel cancer battle. Adele Roberts has revealed that she felt that she was in the “best shape of my life” before being diagnosed with bowel cancer in October last year. The Radio 1 DJ, 43, was diagnosed with...
Gallagher dead at 76: Comedian famous for smashing watermelons in act dies of organ failure after years of bad health
COMEDIAN Gallagher, who was known for smashing watermelons with a mallet as part of his parody act, has died from organ failure at the age of 76. Gallagher, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr, died on Friday morning while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, his manager told TMZ. The...
I went to 5 doctors before I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. My body was in a state of toxicity when we figured out what was wrong.
My husband rushed me to the ER when my undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes had caused me to become weak, lose weight, and have blurry vision.
Comments / 24