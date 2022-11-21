Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Unique and historic Victorian house for sale
Just south of Cannon Falls in Zumbrota is a classic two story home with a story to tell. Victorian charm fills the house that has been remodeled and refinished from top to bottom. Updates include new windows throughout, an eat in kitchen, the main floor owner's suite (with original sliding wood pocket doors to private bath), the formal dining, a fireplace in main floor den, granite kitchen counter tops, main floor laundry and more.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bomber dance hosts 2022 Preview Show
The Cannon Falls Bomber dance team started its 2022-2023 season by hosting the 2022 Bomber Dance Team Preview Show at Cannon Falls Middle/High School Saturday evening, Nov. 19. The show featured teams from six schools including Cannon Falls – Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Byron, Goodhue and Northfield – as well as...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Yesteryear: Cannon Falls’ Montgomery will play at Drake
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Cannon Falls High School senior Alexis Montgomery has signed a national letter of intent to play Division I basketball for Drake University. Montgomery is a senior captain for the 2007-2008 Bomber basketball team. She is a three-year starter, two-time HVL all-conference player, 2006-2007 Republican Eagle all-area player of the year, and 2006 MSHSL state tournament all-tournament player.
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Local author talks about historic weather disasters
Three large weather disasters shook the Red Wing area and the people who lived here many years ago. Local author Steve Gardiner researched the three natural disasters for his newest book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota” and came across interesting stories and findings. Gardiner recently presented pieces of...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quiznos to close after 17 years
(ABC 6 News) – A popular sandwich shop is closing its doors in Rochester after 17 years. Quiznos, located at 101 1st Ave. SW Ste. 11 in the downtown Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic area, put up a sign in their store alerting customers that they will be closing sometime after Dec. 2.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls School Board OK’s student trips for 2024
The main business of the Cannon Falls School Board meeting for Monday, Nov. 14, was approving a pair of presentations for school trips to be held during the spring and summer of 2024. The board ended up approving both trips with further updates regarding fundraising to come in the future.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
John A. Peine
John Aloysius Peine, age 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2022, at Regina Senior Living in Hastings, Minnesota. John was born on December 20, 1923, on the family farm in Empire Township to Henry Sr. and Margaret (Wollmering) Peine. He was the first born of ten children. He attended school at Hampton District 39.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls receives almost $600,000 for housing rehabilitation
The City of Cannon Falls will receive $591,675 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The money will cover 21 projects that will be available to Cannon Falls residents in the first few months of 2023 on a first-come, first-serve basis, as long as they meet income requirements. An approved applicant can receive up to $25,000 in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan. As long as they stay in the home that receives the project for 10 years, the loan is forgiven.
Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years
Red Stag Supperclub will end its 15-year run in Northeast Minneapolis at the end of the year. The award-winning supperclub's 'Fish Fry Fridays,' extensive beer list and more payed homage to restaurateur Kim Bartmann's roots in Wisconsin. “Red Stag Supperclub is near and dear to my heart as it was...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Eater
Scenes from Asia Mall’s Sizzling Second Weekend
Asia Mall, Eden Prairie’s new pan-Asian shopping mall, is still in a soft opening phase as it debuts in the western suburbs. But that didn’t stop crowds of people in search of steaming hot pot, fresh seafood and tropical produce, and sweet bubble tea from pouring through its doors on Sunday, November 20. A grand opening had originally been planned for Sunday, but mall representatives pushed it back, extending the soft opening. Still, there was an unmissable sense of celebration and delight as people shopped and dined over the weekend.
KEYC
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR is investigating the cause of a bird die-off in Waseca. More than 100 geese were found deceased at Loon Lake on Sunday. After discovering the flock, the DNR collected samples to look into the birds’ cause of death. Officials say the geese die-off...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Pha Xiong reported on Nov. 12 that items were taken from his vehicle while he was hunting in Welch. The theft occurred between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Items stolen included a set of keys, three trail cameras, a handgun and tools. The vehicle was locked but no forced entry was found (value: $610).
Lakefront Music Fest announces final acts for 2023
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It's going to be a great summer for music in the metro. Lakefront Music Fest, a two-day celebration of all things rock and country, announced the two final acts in the lineup for this summer's festival. Black Stone Cherry will join headliner Lynyrd Skynyrd and...
mnhockeyhub.com
Meet the Star Tribune preseason Dream Team
They’re five skaters and a goalie, and keep going for a list of 15 other players to watch. Clockwise from top left: Gavyn Thoreson of Andover, Will Ingemann of Wayzata, Sam Ranallo of Rogers, Chase Cheslock of Rogers, Finn Brink of Maple Grove and Bradley Walker of Orono.
fox9.com
Ramsey man paralyzed in hunting accident, offers message to others
(FOX 9) - Andy Eha has been a bow hunter for more than 20 years, but now this avid outdoorsman has spent the last two months inside after a hunting accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. "I'm very independent. I don't like people helping me ever. So it's...
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
Comments / 0