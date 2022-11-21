Read full article on original website
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
CMPD: One person shot after dispute at transit center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after being shot in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at the Charlotte Transportation Center. It happened after a verbal fight between two people in the Uptown transit center, according to CMPD. The suspect...
Person fatally shot along South Tryon Street, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out Tuesday afternoon. CMPD said they responded to South Tryon Street near Yancey Road around 12:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officer arrived and said they found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed as of writing, was declared dead by Medic.
'A hero in my eyes': News chopper pilot praised for last-second move to avoid larger crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who saw the moments leading up to a deadly helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon believes the pilot saved lives by taking a last-second maneuver to avoid crashing into the highway. "My impression is that he apparently knew he was...
Reaction pours in after fatal TV news helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people died in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. Pilot Chip Tayag and Meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in the crash. The TV station announced...
TIMELINE: Deadly TV news helicopter crash in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in south Charlotte shortly after noon on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Robinson R44 crashed into a wooded area alongside Interstate 77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road around noon on Nov. 22. WCNC Charlotte confirmed the helicopter belongs to WBTV, a local television news station.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers killed in helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jason Myers, a broadcast meteorologist, father and husband, is being remembered after he lost his life when the WBTV news helicopter crashed in Charlotte Tuesday. When Myers joined Charlotte television station WBTV in 2019, it was a homecoming for him. Born in Salisbury, Myers grew up...
WBTV chopper pilot Chip Tayag killed in helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Tayag, a longtime pilot who had been working for WBTV since 2017, is being remembered after the deadly helicopter crash in Charlotte Tuesday. Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were in the helicopter at the time, and both lost their lives in the crash. WBTV...
'It’s fantastic' | Charlotteans celebrate Thanksgiving with Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade was held in Uptown Charlotte on Nov. 23. People celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of the traditional celebration Thursday. For some, it's a time for family traditions. Like the Dungan family, the Thanksgiving Eve Parade has become a routine. “We’ve...
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
Why is Black Friday losing popularity?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
2 dead in TV news helicopter crash near I-77: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. The crash happened around noon between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road along the southbound...
Delays on I-77 after crash near Tyvola Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 77 were blocked due to a crash near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte. As of 7:30 a.m., two lanes of southbound were I-77 open due to the crash. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to the I-277/John Belk Freeway exit on I-77.
Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
Fire damages home in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — A home caught fire on the 5100 block of Rocky River Road in Concord on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:23 p.m. The Concord Fire Department was on the scene after three minutes, and it took 22 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. For...
4 people accused in Charlotte man's killing arrested in two other states, police say
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said four people accused of killing a man earlier in November are now in custody after being arrested in two northeastern states. A news release shared by CMPD on Thursday reported that 29-year-old Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia was shot and killed...
The city of Charlotte remembered lives lost from traffic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. Over 42,000 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 is shaping to be an even deadlier year, according to the National Safety Council.
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
Gaston County leaders seek solutions to homelessness with new initiative
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people make up Gaston County’s homeless population, and the problem is only getting worse. Gaston County leaders are actively working to find solutions through their Homelessness Prevention Committee. One of their first initiatives is called "One Stop Shop." At the Salvation Army...
