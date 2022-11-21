For how large the bank holiday looms on the American calendar, there’s frightfully little in the way of Thanksgiving cinema. The distinctly American nature of the holiday makes the emergence of a true Thanksgiving movie even more challenging. Add to that the increasing pressure filmmakers face from financiers to maintain a more cross-cultural appeal within the global market, and it’s increasingly unlikely we will see the holiday get a moment in the cinematic spotlight. Sure, Planes, Trains & Automobiles gets a lot of TV play around this time of year (and rightfully so), but it’s using Thanksgiving as a looming deadline...

