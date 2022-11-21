Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Albany unemployment rate rises in October 2022.Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Cohoes Marketplace features soup and Christmas items.Raj GuleriaCohoes, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
High Schools: Saratoga Springs, Bethlehem girls’ cross country qualifies for nationalsRaj GuleriaSaratoga Springs, NY
Schenectady homicide victim identified
The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He's been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.
Albany police arrest man for deadly crash
The Albany Police Department say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. According to police, they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail
Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
Police: Queensbury woman was behind the wheel 3x too drunk to drive
A Queensbury woman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Warren County sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 13 they found Rachel Poladian, 46, walking away from her car after she hit a guardrail on Thanksgiving. They say when deputies arrived shortly...
Shots fired in Shaftsbury 'not directed' at victims
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police confirm no one was hurt in a gunfire incident at a home on Enrich Road in Shaftsbury. The situation unfolded just before 8 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors called police when people showed up at their homes for help and said they'd been shot at.
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
Columbia County recovers guns during buyback event
HUDSON – A total of 45 firearms were turned in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during last week’s gun buyback event conducted by the sheriff’s office and the state attorney general. AG Letitia James has been conducting similar events around the Hudson Valley and across...
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
GoFundMe set up for victim’s family in Schenectady homicide
A Schenectady family continues to grieve, after police identified the man found shot to death in the city on Wednesday. He is Matteo Henderson, 26. Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Police say when they arrived, he was on the ground. His sister,...
One dead after car crash on Bradford Street
Albany police have arrested Caezare Ebron, 35 from Albany who is accused of causing a fatal car crash on the night of November 25. The accident occurred in the area of Bradford Street and Ontario Street in Albany.
Rollover crash under investigation
The cause of the crash in Pittsfield is still under investigation. Police tell us one car rolled over at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue. They tweeted this video saying the intersection will be closed for a while while they clean up the debris. One person was...
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
Princetown suspect surrendered gun in 2021 following mother's order of protection request
Schenectady — In December of 2021, the suspect in the deaths of William Horwedal and Alesia Wadsworth surrendered a 7.62mm Palmetto rifle to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office as a result of a temporary Order of Protection. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka was charged with two counts of 2nd...
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
"They were great people" Princetown community remembers victims of double homicide
"All you need to say is that they were great people." Schenectady County — Hundreds of family and friends gathered outside of Princetown Town Hall on Friday, coming together in the form of a vigil for Bill Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth. Led by Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church Pastor Tony Solomon, the group lit candles, sang hymns and prayed.
Troy PD investigates Second Street stabbing
Troy police are investigating a stabbing. The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 400-block of Second Street.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
Saratoga Springs city leaders barred from talking about shooting
City leaders in Saratoga Springs have been barred from talking about or releasing any more information about the shootout there this weekend. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge Wednesday afternoon, which prohibits Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino and other public officials from releasing any more information, video or audio, and from commenting on evidence in the case.
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
