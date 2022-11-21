ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNYT

Albany police arrest man for deadly crash

The Albany Police Department say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. According to police, they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail

Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Queensbury woman was behind the wheel 3x too drunk to drive

A Queensbury woman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Warren County sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 13 they found Rachel Poladian, 46, walking away from her car after she hit a guardrail on Thanksgiving. They say when deputies arrived shortly...
QUEENSBURY, NY
mynbc5.com

Shots fired in Shaftsbury 'not directed' at victims

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police confirm no one was hurt in a gunfire incident at a home on Enrich Road in Shaftsbury. The situation unfolded just before 8 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors called police when people showed up at their homes for help and said they'd been shot at.
SHAFTSBURY, VT
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Columbia County recovers guns during buyback event

HUDSON – A total of 45 firearms were turned in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during last week’s gun buyback event conducted by the sheriff’s office and the state attorney general. AG Letitia James has been conducting similar events around the Hudson Valley and across...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
WNYT

GoFundMe set up for victim’s family in Schenectady homicide

A Schenectady family continues to grieve, after police identified the man found shot to death in the city on Wednesday. He is Matteo Henderson, 26. Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Police say when they arrived, he was on the ground. His sister,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Rollover crash under investigation

The cause of the crash in Pittsfield is still under investigation. Police tell us one car rolled over at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue. They tweeted this video saying the intersection will be closed for a while while they clean up the debris. One person was...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Saratoga Springs city leaders barred from talking about shooting

City leaders in Saratoga Springs have been barred from talking about or releasing any more information about the shootout there this weekend. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge Wednesday afternoon, which prohibits Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino and other public officials from releasing any more information, video or audio, and from commenting on evidence in the case.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT

