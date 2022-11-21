Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking good for Thanksgiving!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning....
WALA-TV FOX10
Weather today looks good for Thanksgiving travel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The weather today will be really nice for any Thanksgiving travel and will probably be our nicest day between now and Saturday. You’ll need to run your air conditioner this afternoon as temps are projected to reach the mid 70s later this afternoon. A large...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shoppers anticipating Black Friday bargains despite rising inflation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday season kicks off Friday with one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year...Black Friday. But there are a couple of factors working against retailers this year. Rising inflation and a wet start to the weekend. Normally shoppers would be heading out the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Many kicked off their Thanksgiving celebration at the 13th annual Turkey Trot for Hope
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before folks were able to chow down on their thanksgiving meal, many headed to Downtown, Mobile for the 13th annual Turkey Trot for Hope. It’s a fundraiser to support Rapahope, a non-profit organization that offers free, year-round programming for families battling childhood cancer. “Over the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Scoreboard Playoffs Week 4: Semifinals
--- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores Police respond to a “swatting” call at Gulf State Park Lodge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Gulf Shores Police Department they received a call this afternoon reporting shots fired at the Gulf State Park Lodge. Officers with the Gulf Shores Police responded with the help of surrounding agencies and set up a perimeter. According to police, no shooting victims were...
WALA-TV FOX10
Waterfront Missions welcoming homeless for their Thanksgiving meal
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Mission in Mobile said no one should left be alone on Thanksgiving, so it is providing for the homeless and hungry. Already this week, the mission has spread holiday cheer and fed more than 1,000 people. They expect hundreds more on Thanksgiving Day for their 73rd annual banquet.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne High School and local churches pair up to hand out Thanksgiving meals
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne High School partnered with Three Circle Church and Bay Life Church to host a community Thanksgiving meal. The event took place at the high school and began at 11 a.m. and went until 2 p.m. The event also had live music and activities for kids.
WALA-TV FOX10
National dancers stomp their feet for the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a drizzly day, but that did not stop folks from enjoying the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow. The event drew in Native American tribes from across the U.S. to Atmore, Ala. It’s more than just a show; it’s a legacy. “We come...
WALA-TV FOX10
Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others. Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday. Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing...
WALA-TV FOX10
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today. Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation. Two people were taken into...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local non-profit needs help to continue serving the community
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One Meal Mobile is a local non-profit that helps anyone in need who lives in Alabama. “We don’t care where they live or how much money they make,” said CEO and President Michelle Stewart. “Just come down and get them a free box of groceries from 9:00-1:00.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Shell casings markers and shattered glass from a car were all left scattered across the pavement following the murder of Chase Lee Galloway, 34, in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner. One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. FOX10 News has a crew on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files: Teen wanted in connection with shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for a teenager accused of robbing and shooting someone at the Sandpiper Townhomes last week. The suspect, 18-year-old Jakel Thompson, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos and dreadlocks with blond tips. Officers responded...
