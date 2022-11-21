ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
MOBILE, AL
Looking good for Thanksgiving!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. It will be cloudy and warm, but otherwise quiet for our Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will move in later in the evening. Expect heavier showers during the overnight hours into Friday morning....
MOBILE, AL
Weather today looks good for Thanksgiving travel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The weather today will be really nice for any Thanksgiving travel and will probably be our nicest day between now and Saturday. You’ll need to run your air conditioner this afternoon as temps are projected to reach the mid 70s later this afternoon. A large...
MOBILE, AL
Shoppers anticipating Black Friday bargains despite rising inflation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday season kicks off Friday with one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year...Black Friday. But there are a couple of factors working against retailers this year. Rising inflation and a wet start to the weekend. Normally shoppers would be heading out the...
MOBILE, AL
Scoreboard Playoffs Week 4: Semifinals

--- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
Waterfront Missions welcoming homeless for their Thanksgiving meal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Mission in Mobile said no one should left be alone on Thanksgiving, so it is providing for the homeless and hungry. Already this week, the mission has spread holiday cheer and fed more than 1,000 people. They expect hundreds more on Thanksgiving Day for their 73rd annual banquet.
MOBILE, AL
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
MOBILE, AL
Folks roll up their sleeves to serve free Thanksgiving meals in Alabama Village

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Thanksgiving tomorrow, some folks are showing their gratitude by serving others. Light of the Village (LOV) handed out 700 Thanksgiving meals to residents in Prichard on Wednesday. Several organizations in the community locked arms with LOV to serve families-from slicing hundreds of pies to bringing...
MOBILE, AL
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today. Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation. Two people were taken into...
MOBILE, AL
Local non-profit needs help to continue serving the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One Meal Mobile is a local non-profit that helps anyone in need who lives in Alabama. “We don’t care where they live or how much money they make,” said CEO and President Michelle Stewart. “Just come down and get them a free box of groceries from 9:00-1:00.”
CHUNCHULA, AL
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
MOSS POINT, MS

