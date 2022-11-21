Giants’ injury report: With Wan’Dale Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson already out, more concerns arise

Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants Injury Update | Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be playing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. After playing in games on Sunday, the teams will have a short week to recuperate and get players back from injuries. While several key Cowboys players returned to the lineup...
Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Giants rule out 7 players, with several also questionable
Well, we won’t have to wait until shortly before kickoff on Thursday to find out who the inactive players for the New York Giants will be against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants have already ruled seven players out of the game. We knew most of this already, but here...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season
Let’s be honest, the first 20 games of Zach Wilson’s career with the Jets have been underwhelming – and that’s if you’re looking for the nicest possible word to describe it. A better word that would be hard to argue with: disappointing. Wilson has completed...
Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants
The New York Giants will be without several offensive linemen on Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Giants Shuffle Roster in Light of Injuries
The Giants made several roster moves to reinforce their depth ahead of Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Giants add OL Devery Hamilton, S Trenton Thompson to 53-man roster
With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. With injuries in the secondary, the Giants are also signing rookie safety Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
Chiefs Week 11 Snap Counts: The Tight End Game
Implementing 13-personnel looks was one of Kansas City's keys to success in Los Angeles.
Week 12 final injury report: Giants leave OL at home, Cowboys defense sick as dogs
A war of attrition it is. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will square off for the second time this season, but the two teams will look totally different than how they were constructed in Week 3. In fact, they’ll both likely look much different than they did to start Week 11. The Giants suffered a slew of injuries in their loss to the Detroit Lions, and the short turnaround time isn’t doing them any favors. The Giants are leaving a ton of offensive linemen behind in New York, not even making the trip. On the opposite side, the Cowboys’ defense appears ravaged by a bug that has made it’s way through the locker room.
New York Giants Thin on Offensive Line Ahead of Thanksgiving Date at Dallas
Four Giants offensive linemen who were on the team's injury report will not make the trip to Dallas.
