Giants’ injury report: With Wan’Dale Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson already out, more concerns arise

A war of attrition it is. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will square off for the second time this season, but the two teams will look totally different than how they were constructed in Week 3. In fact, they’ll both likely look much different than they did to start Week 11. The Giants suffered a slew of injuries in their loss to the Detroit Lions, and the short turnaround time isn’t doing them any favors. The Giants are leaving a ton of offensive linemen behind in New York, not even making the trip. On the opposite side, the Cowboys’ defense appears ravaged by a bug that has made it’s way through the locker room.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO