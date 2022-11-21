ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Patriots still looking for answers on offense after big win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075wCf_0jJ5ydr000

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — In the postgame locker room euphoria of the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the Jets on Sunday, references to Marcus Jones’ 84-yard punt return touchdown gallop echoed throughout.

“Just keep running home, bro!” receiver Nelson Agholor shouted in Jones’ direction. “Don’t even drive — just run!”

But on a day in which New England’s special teams shined, and the defense’s dominance underlined its steady improvement throughout the season, it also highlighted just how far the offense is behind as the Patriots prepare to make their playoff push.

Since quarterback Mac Jones returned from a three-game absence from an ankle sprain, he has led the offense on just two touchdown drives, compared to 10 field goals.

He was efficient against the Jets on Sunday, completing 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards and a 104.6 passer rating. But the Patriots came up empty on both of their red zone opportunities.

For the season New England’s red zone efficiency rate is now just 42.9%, ranking 31st in the NFL entering Monday.

The Patriots have converted on just 12 of 28 opportunities through 10 games.

As good as the defense is playing this season, it will need the offense to do a better job of finishing drives down the stretch with matchups against some of the league’s highest-scoring teams in the Bills (28.1 points per game), Bengals (26.5 ppg) and Dolphins (25.2 ppg) still on deck.

That’s not lost on Mac Jones, who acknowledged that ending with TDs will be the biggest point of emphasis going forward.

“I think it’s super disappointing,” he said. “We put too much work in to get that result. I think it starts with us, the execution part, and then obviously trying to figure something out here.”

WHAT’S WORKING

One of the most understated parts of the Patriots’ success on defense has been how well Jonathan Jones has thrived in his new role as outside cornerback.

Jones spent most of the first six seasons in New England in the slot, but switched during training camp after J.C. Jackson’s offseason departure in free agency.

The move has allowed the Patriots to get by with smaller players such as 5-foot-9 Myles Bryant in the slot and force teams to pick their poison against Jones or Jalen Mills on the outside.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

A game-time wind chill in the mid-20s could have certainly played a role. But something was amiss in the kicking game on Sunday.

Nick Folk had misses from 44 and 43 yards, his first time misfiring on multiple field goals in a game this season. The likely culprit is that he was working with a new holder, with Michael Palardy assuming the holding and punting duties with Jake Bailey on injured reserve with a back issue.

The good news is Palardy punted well, averaging 45.3 yards on seven kicks. But with Bailey sidelined for at least the next three games, Palardy’s holds must get better in a hurry.

STOCK UP

Matt Judon. Another game, and another big performance by the linebacker who is making his second year in New England even better than his first. He had 1 1/2 sacks Sunday, pushing his season total to a career-high 13, topping his 12 1/2 from 2021.

STOCK DOWN

Yodny Cajuste. The Patriots’ utility man on the offensive line, he made a surprise start at right tackle, in place of a healthy Trent Brown. Cajuste he had issues throughout the game, allowing Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers to get through for a sack on Mac Jones on the first play of the game. He then allowed Williams to get to Jones again in the second quarter.

INJURIES

The O-line will have to figure things out with several players dealing with injuries. Center David Andrews played in his first game since returning from a concussion but left late in the first quarter with a thigh injury. Isaiah Wynn, who started in Brown’s normal left tackle spot, also left with a foot injury.

KEY NUMBER

16.9 — The points per game allowed this season by the Patriots defense this season through 10 games. It is the second fewest in the NFL behind only Dallas at 16.2.

The Patriots face their shortest turnaround of the season as they prepare to visit Minnesota on Thanksgiving. It’s part of a stretch that will see them play three games over 12 days.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets

Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad

The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NEW YORK STATE
WTNH.com

NEN Roundtable: Biggest Concern Within Patriots Offense?

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. What is the biggest concern within the Patriots offense and why haven’t they been able to produce? The crew also gives their favorite Thanksgiving food. To watch more segments from the...
The Associated Press

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday BUFFALO BILLS at DETROIT LIONS — BUFFALO:LB Tremaine Edmunds, DE Greg Rousseau. DETROIT: G Evan Brown, CB Jeff Okudah, G Jonah Jackson, DL Charles Harris, DE Josh Pascal. NEW YORK GIANTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK: TE Daniel Bellinger, T Evan Neal, CB Adoree’ Jackson, C Jon Feliciano, CB Fabian Moreau, G Joshua Ezeudu, G Shane Lemieux. DALLS: LB Anthony Barr.
The Associated Press

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 12

Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
NBC Sports

Williams, CMC surprised Jimmy G doesn't get respect he deserves

MEXICO CITY -- Jimmy Garoppolo might be playing his best football since becoming a member of the 49ers, but the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates. Both Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams shared their feelings after the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals...
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 12

After a plentiful Thanksgiving dinner, Patriots fans will get to watch New England on Turkey Day for the first time since 2012. The Patriots come into their primetime matchup at 6-4 and will hope to hand the 8-2 Vikings their second straight loss. Despite its 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, Minnesota remains atop of the NFC North and the second-best team in the conference.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

No. 18 North Carolina meets NC State in longtime rivalry

North Carolina didn’t handle its first game well after clinching a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The 18th-ranked Tar Heels get another shot, this time coming off a loss and facing fierce rival North Carolina State. Friday’s game closes the regular-season schedule before UNC (9-2, 6-1 ACC) takes on No. 7 Clemson in the league championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 3. It marks another test for Mack Brown’s team on keeping its focus with the title game in the distance — a test the Tar Heels didn’t handle well in a surprising 21-17 home loss to four-win Georgia Tech. It was the first true stumble of the season for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye and a high-scoring offense, and the defense couldn’t get a final stop late to get the ball back for a chance to win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

The Patriots Had A Big Return At Practice On Tuesday

After leaving Sunday's game with a thigh injury, many feared that New England Patriots center and offensive captain David Andrews could be out for the season. But at Tuesday's practice, Andrews was spotted in uniform going through drills with his teammates just one day after being listed as out. Today's...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Chargers focused on holding leads with playoffs in reach

Thanksgiving week is usually about the time of the NFL season when teams and fans begin to pay close attention to the playoff picture. After two straight losses, coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers are focused elsewhere. Sunday night’s 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs marked the second straight week the Bolts had a lead going into the fourth quarter and were unable to make it stand. They are 2-3 this season when leading after three quarters. “We’re trying to take it one game at a time. Our focus is going to be on Arizona. We played two really tough games in a row in primetime against two, as you guys know, really quality teams, and they’ve been great games. I feel like our level (of play) has been high.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio State, Michigan get chance to add more lore to rivalry

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The highly anticipated matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan with much at stake is almost here. The Buckeyes and Wolverines will play for the Big Ten East title and a spot in the conference championship game, where one of them will be big favorites and a win away from reaching the College Football Playoff. If The Game goes as expected on Saturday in the Horseshoe, it will join a long list of memorable moments in a series that dates to 1897. Here’s a look back in chronological order at some of the top games in one of the greatest rivalries in sports over the last 50-plus years, according to AP Sports Writer Larry Lage.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy