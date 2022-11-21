'Beautiful Soul:' Bethlehem Native Andrea Dolak Dies After Fearless Colon Cancer Battle, 38

Bethlehem native and Penn State graduate Andrea Marie Dolak died on Thursday, Nov. 10 after a fearless battle with colon cancer. She was 38. Photo Credit: Facebook/Andrea Marie Dolak

Andrea attended Freedom High School, where she participated in the Marching Band and the Fife & DrumCorps and sang in chorus before graduating with the class of 2002, her obituary says.

She went on to study rehabilitation and human services at Penn State and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2006.

Andrea held a number of different positions during her career including with the Bethlehem Senior Citizens Center, Planned Parenthood, and most recently as a Manager for Equipment Depot in Allentown, her memorial says.

Andrea is survived by her loving parents, Stephen J. and Donna M. Dolak, Jr.; sister, Stephanie J. (Zack) Pierpoint; and several other family members and close friends who will cherish her memory forever.

Andrea’s funeral was held at the Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Donations can be made in Andrea’s memory to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, or St. Luke’s Hospice.

“We lost a beautiful soul,” Matt Amey writes in a Facebook tribute. “Andrea came into our lives as a little girl and quickly became a member of our family. We watched her blossom into an intelligent, caring, young [woman]. She brightened the world of anyone who met her…She will be in our hearts forever.”

