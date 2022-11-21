Insult to Injury: NBA L2M Report Reveals Costly Error Against Mavs’ Dinwiddie

The Dallas Mavericks did a lot of things wrong in their loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, but an incorrect no-call by the officials in the last two minutes didn’t help matters either.

Just when the Dallas Mavericks and their fan base thought things couldn’t get any worse after the deflating 98-97 loss to the depleted Denver Nuggets on Sunday night … here comes the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report.

On Monday, the NBA announced that there was an incorrect no-call that benefitted the Nuggets in a big way at the end of the game. With 1:35 remaining, Spencer Dinwiddie was hit by Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, which not only resulted in a Mavs turnover, but also Dinwiddie’s shoulder popping out of place.

Due to the injury, the Mavs were forced to foul the Nuggets to stop play, giving Denver two free throws to cut the Dallas lead to two points as Dinwiddie left the game.

Obviously, there are many reasons for Dallas’ underwhelming performance on Sunday, including: the team shooting just 12-21 from the free-throw line, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. combining to go 2-19 from the field, and that weird halftime reversal of Luka Doncic ’s halftime buzzer-beater that changed the score from the Mavs being up 59-52 to just 56-55 after a Nuggets prayer was answered when the reversal took place.

Regardless, we can now add an NBA officiating blunder to the long list of mishaps that contributed to the Mavs falling to 9-7 on the young season. It was the truest definition of adding insult to injury.

