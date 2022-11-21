ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Insult to Injury: NBA L2M Report Reveals Costly Error Against Mavs’ Dinwiddie

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1A4u_0jJ5yUrL00

The Dallas Mavericks did a lot of things wrong in their loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, but an incorrect no-call by the officials in the last two minutes didn’t help matters either.

Just when the Dallas Mavericks and their fan base thought things couldn’t get any worse after the deflating 98-97 loss to the depleted Denver Nuggets on Sunday night … here comes the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report.

On Monday, the NBA announced that there was an incorrect no-call that benefitted the Nuggets in a big way at the end of the game. With 1:35 remaining, Spencer Dinwiddie was hit by Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, which not only resulted in a Mavs turnover, but also Dinwiddie’s shoulder popping out of place.

Due to the injury, the Mavs were forced to foul the Nuggets to stop play, giving Denver two free throws to cut the Dallas lead to two points as Dinwiddie left the game.

Obviously, there are many reasons for Dallas’ underwhelming performance on Sunday, including: the team shooting just 12-21 from the free-throw line, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. combining to go 2-19 from the field, and that weird halftime reversal of Luka Doncic ’s halftime buzzer-beater that changed the score from the Mavs being up 59-52 to just 56-55 after a Nuggets prayer was answered when the reversal took place.

Regardless, we can now add an NBA officiating blunder to the long list of mishaps that contributed to the Mavs falling to 9-7 on the young season. It was the truest definition of adding insult to injury.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He 'Should Have Called' His Late Lakers Teammate Kobe Bryant Prior To His Tragic Death

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got candid about his complex relationship with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant revealing that he wished he would have reached out to the late basketball star prior to his death."You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal recently explained of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision

The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,. During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.
DALLAS, TX
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy