FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Busy roadway travel underway as drivers across Southern Nevada head to Thanksgiving destinations
The majority of people traveling for Thanksgiving will not be flying they'll be driving.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Sapovirus Outbreak in Las Vegas linked to Raw Oysters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat certain potentially contaminated oysters after the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of sapovirus illnesses. The oysters subject to the FDA alert are from Dai...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas City Council hosts Thanksgiving luncheon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the time of giving, and Las Vegas is doing just that. The North Las Vegas City Council served up a hot meal for local seniors at a Thanksgiving luncheon. News 3 photographer David Cruz brought us inside the event. "Sometimes we forget what's actually...
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
news3lv.com
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
nevadabusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
news3lv.com
Taking Back the Block Foundation holds safe and fun experiences for free
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taking Back the Block -- they're experiences and they're all free. Robert Van Strawder, executive director of the Donna Street Community Center, joined us to share the details.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rescue Mission continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For over 50 years, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission has opened its doors to treat hundreds in the community to a special Thanksgiving dinner. “I love you, God Bless you, and Happy Thanksgiving,” said first-time guest Erika Jackson as she gave the blessing. “Last...
news3lv.com
Superhero Thursday: Communities In Schools-Nevada help families with Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month we bring you stories highlighting Communities In Schools-Nevada or CIS. It's a program helping students with the greatest needsinside and outside the classroom. This time, our Krystal Allan stopped by Cashman Middle School for a special pre-Thanksgiving event. CIS teamed up with volunteers from the NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, to help families in the program. It's an annual event giving families a memorable and filling holiday meal.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino
A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
NEW: BQ.1 variant appears in Clark County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Information from the Southern Nevada Health District shows that the dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County's cases is now BQ.1, followed by BQ.1.1.
Extra Nevada State Troopers positioned for holiday travel despite staffing struggles
Nevada State Police (NSP) said they are increasing patrol throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, despite short staffing problems it has grappled with for years.
8newsnow.com
Dog found starved and on brink of death, Las Vegas rescue group offering reward to catch abusers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Althea, a 7-year-old pit bull, is supposed to be doing what dogs do best, running around and looking for snacks. Instead, this pup doesn’t know when she will be leaving the hospital. “For this to happen is unthinkable,” Tina Hayes said. Hayes, a...
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
news3lv.com
Mat Franco celebrates 2,000 shows by donating 2,000 meals to local food bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mat Franco is celebrating a milestone show in a big way. The entertainer celebrated the 2,000 performance of his award-winning show, 'Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly,' at The LINQ Tuesday night. Franco was joined on stage by his wife, Tianna, his dog Gecko,...
news3lv.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest coming to M Resort in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas can expect some snow on Wednesday, November 23. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest officially opens to the public this week. Joining us now with more is the VP and General Manager of M Resort Spa and Casino, Hussain Mahrous.
Where to Shop for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday Deals in Las Vegas
After Thanksgiving dinner is inhaled and the stress of hosting is over, it’s time to...
