Sapovirus Outbreak in Las Vegas linked to Raw Oysters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat certain potentially contaminated oysters after the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of sapovirus illnesses. The oysters subject to the FDA alert are from Dai...
North Las Vegas City Council hosts Thanksgiving luncheon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the time of giving, and Las Vegas is doing just that. The North Las Vegas City Council served up a hot meal for local seniors at a Thanksgiving luncheon. News 3 photographer David Cruz brought us inside the event. "Sometimes we forget what's actually...
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
Las Vegas Rescue Mission continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For over 50 years, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission has opened its doors to treat hundreds in the community to a special Thanksgiving dinner. “I love you, God Bless you, and Happy Thanksgiving,” said first-time guest Erika Jackson as she gave the blessing. “Last...
Superhero Thursday: Communities In Schools-Nevada help families with Thanksgiving meals

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month we bring you stories highlighting Communities In Schools-Nevada or CIS. It's a program helping students with the greatest needsinside and outside the classroom. This time, our Krystal Allan stopped by Cashman Middle School for a special pre-Thanksgiving event. CIS teamed up with volunteers from the NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, to help families in the program. It's an annual event giving families a memorable and filling holiday meal.
12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino

A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest coming to M Resort in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas can expect some snow on Wednesday, November 23. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest officially opens to the public this week. Joining us now with more is the VP and General Manager of M Resort Spa and Casino, Hussain Mahrous.
