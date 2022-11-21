ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Former Attis Ethanol plant fire finally out

By Reegan Domagala
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsMBl_0jJ5yIVr00

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The silo fire at the Former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol Plant in the Town of Volney has officially been put out, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup on Monday, November 21.

Weatherup signed an emergency order in late October that brought in a private contractor to remove the burning materials that were inside the silo which caught fire earlier this year.

The emergency order was then rescinded last week by Weatherup, which marked the end of the fire and the start of cleanup at the site.

“I’m pleased to report the smoldering fire at the former Miller Brewing/Attis Ethanol facility has been completely extinguished and the last of the burnt material from the silo has been removed,” Weatherup said. “We’re happy to provide relief to nearby residents who dealt with the smell for far too long, and with the fire out we now look forward to a rebirth at the site.”

Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID

Now that the fire is out, Oswego County leaders say the search for a new owner for the site will happen at a faster rate.

“Now that the fire is out, we are confident the process of finding a buyer for the facility will be expedited and the property will soon be put back to productive use,” Weatherup said.

Oswego County Legislature Vice Chair, Linda Lockwood, who represents the Town of Volney, appreciated the crews who put out the fire and the state and local leaders who played a role during the process along the way.

“The end of this fire will improve the quality of life for nearby property owners,” Lockwood said. “It also allows the county and its partners to move forward with finding new ownership for the facility and returning the property to productive use.”

Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas

Oswego County is continuing to work with a creditor to help find a buyer for the site. The creditor, Brooklyn-based Highscore Capital owed millions by former Attis Ethanol and with an agreement in place. The agreement said that Oswego County will receive proceeds equal to Attis’ unpaid taxes upon the sale of the site and Highscore Capital will then retain excess funds to recoup some of its losses.

By finding a new owner for the property, the southern part of Oswego County could see many benefits, especially for the Town of Volney and the City of Fulton.

“This site will play a critical role in the economic growth of southern Oswego County and the City of Fulton,” Weatherup said. “We’re confident this site will provide good-paying jobs and complement other development and investment in the area, including global chipmaker Micron’s multi-billion-dollar investment just across the county line. Our region is poised for considerable growth in the coming years, and this site will be just one part of a larger resurgence.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 49-year-old Eric F. Jackson of Syracuse was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, November 22, Jackson, also known as “The Mexican,” or […]
SYRACUSE, NY
KLST/KSAN

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind. The first golden rays of day […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
SYRACUSE, NY
KLST/KSAN

DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California

Republicans’ House majority in the next Congress climbed to 220 on Tuesday, when Republican Kevin Kiley defeated his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in the tight race for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Kiley on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who just won reelection by nearly 8 percentage points, has cut a new ad for Senate candidate Herschel Walker that will begin airing throughout his state on Thanksgiving Day. The ad is part of a $14.2 million television, radio and digital advertising campaign funded by the Senate Leadership Fund, a […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Judges appear skeptical of Trump special master appointment

Federal appeals judges appeared skeptical Tuesday that former President Trump should have been awarded a third-party special master to review the documents stored in his Florida home as the Department of Justice (DOJ) works to nullify the appointment. Lawyers for the DOJ and Trump appeared before a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes

Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy