Neymar and Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including: Raphinha, Vini Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Antony.But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej MilinkoviÄ-SaviÄ and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next.Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Portugal vs Ghana: Read More World Cup fixtures: Full 2022 schedule with kick-off timesBrazil World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and moreEverything wrong with the Qatar World Cup

