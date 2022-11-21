Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Police offering ‘safe exchange’ zones
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is here and with that comes online shopping. The Laredo Police Department wants everyone to have safe transactions. This is why they remind the community of ‘safe exchange’ zones. These are areas around the city that have surveillance cameras. This helps...
kgns.tv
Keep your property and yourself safe this Black Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those heading out to enjoy the holiday sales taking place after Thanksgiving, here’s a reminder to keep an eye out for thieves. Black Friday is expected to bring out hundreds of shoppers this weekend. The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is reminding those who are spending big bucks to avoid becoming a target.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
kgns.tv
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident. Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo. At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working to clean Jarvis Plaza
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a year since the City of Laredo said that it was dealing with a stinky situation in the downtown area. KGNS News first reported on how the city started power washing along the storefronts after reports of people urinating and defecating in the downtown area.
kgns.tv
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street. According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Marshmallow
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Well, the weather outside is frightful, but a fire with some marshmallows would be so delightful!. In this week’s Pet of the Week, it’s not the type of Marshmallow that your are thinking about. Best Friends for Life is trying to look for a...
kgns.tv
Thanksgiving air traveling tips
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are planning to spend the holidays out of town, local airport officials advise travelers to be ready for any last-minute changes. Gilberto Sanchez, the Laredo International Airport director, says that due to the high number of air travelers across the nation and the ongoing air pilot shortage, he recommends that everyone arrive at least one hour early to the airport and have their tickets ready. ”The airline will come through and make the accommodations to have a passenger go through their final destination. When it’s a human error on the passenger’s end, like if the passenger is late because they just got to the airport late or something like that, the passenger is basically on their own, so the airline is not responsible for anything like that,” said Sanchez.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a Laredo highway causes a bit of a traffic jam on I-35 Tuesday morning. The Laredo Police Department reported on accident on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit 3B at around 8 a.m. The left northbound lane was closed while crews cleared...
kgns.tv
Avoid from purchasing counterfeit gifts this holiday season
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the holiday shopping season expected to kick off this Friday, federal agents are reminding consumers to keep an eye out for counterfeit and pirated merchandise. Last year, the most popular seizure for counterfeit items was clothing, shoes, watches, jewelry and even Covid-19 tests. According to...
kgns.tv
Man accused of assaulting Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Laredo Police arrested Eloy Martinez Vasquez, 28. The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 8:14 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a black Dodge...
kgns.tv
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to go off road and crash into a light pole. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound lane of Loop 20 near the Casa Blanca Golf Course. Laredo Police and the...
kgns.tv
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
kgns.tv
LPD officer reportedly injured, suspect detained
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A suspect is detained after a Laredo Police Department officer is reported injured Monday night. According to Laredo police officials at around 8:30 p.m. an officer was injured at a traffic stop by Eagle Pass Ave. and Madison St. The officer was taken to Laredo Medical...
kgns.tv
Still Wet, Gray and Cool Then A Mild Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A chilly moist airmass remains above our area. Rising air with a weak upper level disturbance may bring some showers overnight. Drier mild air from the western U.S. will begin to arrive Thanksgiving afternoon with some peeks at the sun, warmer weather follows beginning this weekend. For...
kgns.tv
Bring a pet home ‘Fur Thanksgiving’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city shelter is inviting the community to get involved in the giving season by providing a pet with a loving home. The Laredo Animal Care Services is encouraging the community seeking to own a pet to adopt not shop during the Home Fur Thanksgiving Clear the Shelter event.
kgns.tv
Gateway City Pride Association reacts to Colorado mass shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mass shooting out of Colorado Springs, Colorado has left several people stunned, especially those in the LGBTQ community. In Laredo, the Gateway City Pride Association is calling the act “domestic terrorism.” Officials with the organization say acts like these spread fear and hate, but instead of hiding, they encourage communities to stand up and help end the hate.
kgns.tv
Health Department encourages residents to get vaccines before the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While people are expected to come together for the holidays, health experts are concerned about the potential spread of airborne illnesses. As a result, health officials are urging residents to stay up to date on their vaccines especially for the flu and Covid-19 virus. Laredo Health...
Comments / 1