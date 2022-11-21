Read full article on original website
Related
wspa.com
Greenville Co. deputies actively searching for stolen car suspect
MARIETTA, S.C.(WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man who ran from a stolen car he was in. Deputies said the suspect is in the area of Echo Valley Plaza on Hwy 276 in Marietta. Deputies and K9s are actively searching for the suspect. Stay...
FOX Carolina
Body of 14-year-old found in Greenville County hotel room
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriff's Office adds drone with more technology to its force
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office recently added a new drone to its force. The agency started using the drone roughly 2 months ago. "The technology on it far surpasses what we've had previously," said Jon Norton, the ACSO's drone unit commander. The sheriff's office also...
FOX Carolina
Parents arrested after 2-year-old ingested drug, found unresponsive
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said two parents were arrested after a two-year-old was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital for treatment for ingesting a drug. According to the department, officers arrived at a house on Douglas Heights in reference to an overdose at...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina parents arrested after child ingests drugs, becomes unresponsive, police say
UNION, S.C. — A 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an Upstate home Wednesday morning after ingesting an unknown drug, according to Union police. Police said they were called about 7 a.m. to a home in Douglas Heights for an overdose. When officers and deputies arrived, they found a 2-year-old...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man sentenced for 2020 murder of 18-year-old
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that the suspect in a 2020 murder was recently found guilty and sentenced. Officials said Deveron Roberts was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on November 17, 2022, and sentenced to life without parole. On January 13, 2020,...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than two weeks ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on November 6. According to deputies, John McDougall IV was last seen in the Oakdale Road area in Townville. Deputies said he is known to frequent the...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
Two arrested after vehicle break-ins, items stolen in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people from Florida have been charged in connection to an investigation involving multiple vehicle break-ins.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation
A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.
Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in Cherokee Co.
A pedestrian died nearly three weeks after a crash happened in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says
TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs. William McCall claimed...
Deputies investigate theft of heavy equipment in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
FOX Carolina
19-year-old arrested following investigation on multiple weapons, drug charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said a man was arrested following a weeks-long investigation on multiple weapons and drug charges. According to police, 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith was arrested near Perry Lane at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Police said they seized a 9 mm Polymer...
Comments / 1