Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Body of 14-year-old found in Greenville County hotel room

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.
WYFF4.com

Anderson County Sheriff's Office adds drone with more technology to its force

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office recently added a new drone to its force. The agency started using the drone roughly 2 months ago. "The technology on it far surpasses what we've had previously," said Jon Norton, the ACSO's drone unit commander. The sheriff's office also...
FOX Carolina

Parents arrested after 2-year-old ingested drug, found unresponsive

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said two parents were arrested after a two-year-old was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital for treatment for ingesting a drug. According to the department, officers arrived at a house on Douglas Heights in reference to an overdose at...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man sentenced for 2020 murder of 18-year-old

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that the suspect in a 2020 murder was recently found guilty and sentenced. Officials said Deveron Roberts was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on November 17, 2022, and sentenced to life without parole. On January 13, 2020,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs. William McCall claimed...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC

