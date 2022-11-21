Read full article on original website
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by Marijuana Users
President Joe Biden, who recently issued a mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders, says cannabis consumption should not be treated as a crime. His administration nevertheless defends the federal ban on gun possession by marijuana users, arguing that Second Amendment rights are limited to "law-abiding citizens." Last week, a federal...
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states today
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug.
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
2 states approve legal weed, 3 states say no
Voters offered mixed opinions on recreational marijuana use in five states on Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri becoming the latest jurisdictions to relax prohibitions on the substance.
KELOLAND TV
2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
Georgia’s Leaders Come Under Pressure To Legalize Marijuana As Marjorie Taylor-Greene Links the Drug With Rising Crime
Now that Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia has secured another term in office, following the recent midterm elections, some of the citizens of his state are renewing pressure on state legislators to reconsider the legal status of marijuana.
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Free medical marijuana cards provided to Veterans
Veterans often report using cannabis to treat symptoms of chronic pain and mood disorders, like post-traumatic stress. In addition, there have been various studies to show the benefits that cannabis provides, most notably as an alternative to opioids. A study showed that Veterans using cannabis showed desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
Recreational marijuana approved in Maryland and Missouri but rejected in 2 other states
Election results mean that 21 states have now approved recreational use of marijuana, but Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization.
Arkansas' Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The peer pressure of legalizing marijuana
When it comes to vices, Pennsylvania is not the kind of state that tends to be on the cutting edge. Sure, the Keystone State doesn’t shy away from a little wicked fun. It’s a place where people enjoy their alcohol. There are more than 350 breweries, 300 wineries and 40 distilleries calling it home. Before the casinos opened up, the Pennsylvania Lottery had been giving a gambling fix since 1971.
Eric Schmitt pays $75,000 for ad during Chiefs game to close out Missouri Senate race
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in a game essential to both teams’ hopes to enter the NFL playoffs with the best record in their conference. With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is targeting the enormous hometown...
Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Kevin Johnson’s execution should be halted
One week from Tuesday, a St. Louis man will be executed for the 2005 murder of a police officer, but the day before he is set to die by lethal injection, the state's highest court will hear arguments on why they should halt the execution.
Reefer Sadness: Why So Many Recreational Pot Measures Failed This Year
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In America, people like pot. About 68 percent of the country supports the legalization of recreational marijuana—including more than 80 percent of Democrats and more than 50 percent of Republicans. About half of the country lives in a state where cannabis is legal, and in all 50 states, according to one recent estimate, a majority of voters think that it should be.
Tennessee GOP senator files bill to make COVID restrictions ban permanent law
Tennessee passed several temporary laws and ordinances banning COVID restrictions during the peak of the pandemic. Now, some of those measures might become permanent.
NOLA.com
$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has its first birthday; what did Louisiana get?
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, recently recalled how, in negotiations on a massive federal infrastructure bill, he pushed for money to cap abandoned oil wells, a major issue in Louisiana. He was challenged by Rep. Joshua S. Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey.
Rare hand count of votes in rural Nevada is halted by state high court
PAHRUMP, Nev. — An unprecedented hand count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”. Volunteers...
Thrillist
These States Voted to Legalize Weed on Election Day
The midterm elections proved difficult to forecast for many experts. It was not, however, just political seats up for grabs in the election. Five states had measures on the ballot asking voters to decide on the legalization of adult-use cannabis. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota all asked...
