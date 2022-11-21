ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
KELOLAND TV

2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Inna D

Free medical marijuana cards provided to Veterans

Veterans often report using cannabis to treat symptoms of chronic pain and mood disorders, like post-traumatic stress. In addition, there have been various studies to show the benefits that cannabis provides, most notably as an alternative to opioids. A study showed that Veterans using cannabis showed desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.
24/7 Wall St.

Arkansas' Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still,...
ARKANSAS STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: The peer pressure of legalizing marijuana

When it comes to vices, Pennsylvania is not the kind of state that tends to be on the cutting edge. Sure, the Keystone State doesn’t shy away from a little wicked fun. It’s a place where people enjoy their alcohol. There are more than 350 breweries, 300 wineries and 40 distilleries calling it home. Before the casinos opened up, the Pennsylvania Lottery had been giving a gambling fix since 1971.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mother Jones

Reefer Sadness: Why So Many Recreational Pot Measures Failed This Year

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In America, people like pot. About 68 percent of the country supports the legalization of recreational marijuana—including more than 80 percent of Democrats and more than 50 percent of Republicans. About half of the country lives in a state where cannabis is legal, and in all 50 states, according to one recent estimate, a majority of voters think that it should be.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

These States Voted to Legalize Weed on Election Day

The midterm elections proved difficult to forecast for many experts. It was not, however, just political seats up for grabs in the election. Five states had measures on the ballot asking voters to decide on the legalization of adult-use cannabis. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota all asked...
MISSOURI STATE

Community Policy