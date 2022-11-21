ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit

WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident

Grayson Chrisley was treated for injuries following a recent car crash. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the accident occurred on Nov. 12. The report states that Grayson, who is the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, was driving his Ford-150 on I-65N when he collided into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation

Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made

(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject

The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
GALLATIN, TN

