Williamson County deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle
A Williamson County deputy is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Williamson County early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 840. The authorities saw a car that was traveling far below the speed limit and drifting from its lane.
WSMV
Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit
Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit
ETOnline.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident
Grayson Chrisley was treated for injuries following a recent car crash. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the accident occurred on Nov. 12. The report states that Grayson, who is the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, was driving his Ford-150 on I-65N when he collided into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star taken to hospital following car accident days before parents’ sentencing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was taken to the hospital Saturday after being involved in a car accident, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. MNPD said Chrisley was driving on I-65 northbound when he hit a car that...
wbtw.com
Tennessee high-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. And when the smoke cleared, Williamson County deputies recovered lots of drugs and guns. The chase began early Sunday morning in Cool Springs off I-65 South, which is...
fox17.com
Metro Police search for 17-year-old charged with deadly shooting at Watkins Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An arrest order has been issued for a 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide for a November shooting. Metro Police report a Juvenile Court arrest order was issued for Alarenta Waters for a shooting at Watkins Park on 17th Ave. North which left 19-year-old Terriana Johnson dead.
17-year-old wanted in connection with Watkins Park deadly shooting
Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
wkdzradio.com
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
fox17.com
Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County
Police officer hospitalized after shots fired in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pursuit starting in Smith County reached a tipping point when shots were fired on a roof in Lebanon on Eastover Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Police tell FOX 17 News an officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries from...
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit; Suspect in custody
An investigation is underway after a Wilson County deputy was shot during a traffic pursuit in Lebanon late Tuesday night.
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
‘Our lives are not the same’: Woman who lost husband urges people not to drive drunk over holidays
During the time of the year when drunk driving crashes tend to increase the most, Melinda Campbell hopes her story can help highlight the importance of designating a sober driver or finding an alternate way to get home.
Suspect sought for pepper spraying, assaulting men at car wash
Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed and assaulted victims in a car wash bay Sunday, Nov. 13 on Gallatin Pike.
55-year-old man reported missing from Hendersonville
Hendersonville police reported 55-year-old Sterling Knox went missing from his home in the Mansker Farms subdivision around 1:30 p.m.
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
wgnsradio.com
Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made
(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
wilsoncountysource.com
Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject
The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting
Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex.
