Grayson Chrisley was treated for injuries following a recent car crash. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the accident occurred on Nov. 12. The report states that Grayson, who is the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, was driving his Ford-150 on I-65N when he collided into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO