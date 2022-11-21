Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale OFA 7,397-Square Foot Mixed-Use Building
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 16 Barrow Street, a 7,397-square foot mixed-use property located in New York, NY, according to John Horowitz, first vice president/division manager of the firm’s Manhattan office. The asset sold for $6,430,000, which equates to $869 price per square foot.
JLL launches luxury pre-built campaign in downtown jewel-box at 520 West 20th St.
JLL is launching a high-end prebuilt campaign that will result in two spectacular luxury office suite duplexes carved out of the unique glass addition built atop 520 West 20th St. Located just off the High Line in West Chelsea, 520 West 20th St. is a one-time warehouse that was transformed...
The Moinian Group Expands Partnership with Life Time for Ocean Residents at 1 West Street
The Moinian Group and Life Time (NYSE:LTH), today announced a new reason to live at the exclusive Ocean residences – complimentary membership to Life Time Battery Park, including all of its exclusive classes and programming led by the City’s top instructors, coaches and personal trainers. Both new residents and current residents who renew their lease agreements at the property will receive this benefit.
Redevelopment Will Introduce Municipality’s First New Multifamily in Decades
Demolition has commenced at 800 Sylvan Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, where Garden Communities will introduce a highly amenitized, luxury multifamily community atop New Jersey’s Hudson River Palisades. The project marks the first new multifamily development in more than four decades for this affluent, highly desirable Bergen County municipality. In...
Jersey City Awarded “Municipal Project of the Year” for Community-Driven Transformation of Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza into a Permanent, Sought-after Economic Hub for Jersey City
Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Department of Infrastructure and the Division of Engineering to accept the award for Municipal Project of the Year from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers (NJSME) after completing the final piece of the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza construction. The transformation gives “restaurant row”...
Denholtz Properties and Redwood Real Estate Group Joint Venture to Construct 143-Unit Class-A Multifamily Community in Downtown Bound Brook
A Joint Venture between Denholtz Properties, a leading real estate development and investment company, and Redwood Real Estate Group, a fourth-generation privately held real estate investment company, announce their plans for The Rail at Bound Brook, a 143-unit Class-A multifamily community located at 100 Hamilton Street in Bound Brook, N.J. Construction is slated to begin by the end of 2022 with an estimated completion in Q2 of 2024.
