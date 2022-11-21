ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rew-online.com

Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale OFA 7,397-Square Foot Mixed-Use Building

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 16 Barrow Street, a 7,397-square foot mixed-use property located in New York, NY, according to John Horowitz, first vice president/division manager of the firm’s Manhattan office. The asset sold for $6,430,000, which equates to $869 price per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

The Moinian Group Expands Partnership with Life Time for Ocean Residents at 1 West Street

The Moinian Group and Life Time (NYSE:LTH), today announced a new reason to live at the exclusive Ocean residences – complimentary membership to Life Time Battery Park, including all of its exclusive classes and programming led by the City’s top instructors, coaches and personal trainers. Both new residents and current residents who renew their lease agreements at the property will receive this benefit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Redevelopment Will Introduce Municipality’s First New Multifamily in Decades

Demolition has commenced at 800 Sylvan Avenue in Englewood Cliffs, where Garden Communities will introduce a highly amenitized, luxury multifamily community atop New Jersey’s Hudson River Palisades. The project marks the first new multifamily development in more than four decades for this affluent, highly desirable Bergen County municipality. In...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
rew-online.com

Jersey City Awarded “Municipal Project of the Year” for Community-Driven Transformation of Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza into a Permanent, Sought-after Economic Hub for Jersey City

Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Department of Infrastructure and the Division of Engineering to accept the award for Municipal Project of the Year from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers (NJSME) after completing the final piece of the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza construction. The transformation gives “restaurant row”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
rew-online.com

Denholtz Properties and Redwood Real Estate Group Joint Venture to Construct 143-Unit Class-A Multifamily Community in Downtown Bound Brook

A Joint Venture between Denholtz Properties, a leading real estate development and investment company, and Redwood Real Estate Group, a fourth-generation privately held real estate investment company, announce their plans for The Rail at Bound Brook, a 143-unit Class-A multifamily community located at 100 Hamilton Street in Bound Brook, N.J. Construction is slated to begin by the end of 2022 with an estimated completion in Q2 of 2024.
BOUND BROOK, NJ

