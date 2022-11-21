The Moinian Group and Life Time (NYSE:LTH), today announced a new reason to live at the exclusive Ocean residences – complimentary membership to Life Time Battery Park, including all of its exclusive classes and programming led by the City’s top instructors, coaches and personal trainers. Both new residents and current residents who renew their lease agreements at the property will receive this benefit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO