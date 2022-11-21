Read full article on original website
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program has one goal: helping families in need during Christmas time. In order to do that, the organization needs help from the community. In the Wiregrass, the number of angels this year has drastically increased from last, almost doubling.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are working to make sure everyone has a place to go on Thanksgiving. Love In Action Ministries is expecting to feed over 500 people!. They’re hand-delivering Thanksgiving meals and using their drive-thru to reach as many as possible. On Wednesday they spent the...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dothan. The city is hard at work putting up holiday decorations. A new tree is going up at the Civic Center, and you can find the old one on Foster Street beside KBC. You’ll see...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Investigators released this video of the suspect from the offense. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan Animal Shelter joins us...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade. The City of Enterprise invites the public to join “A Sweet Christmas” during the season of hot chocolate, gingerbread, and peppermint mochas. There will be a variety of festive floats, live performances, and the...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter was back in the studio for Live at Lunch to introduce our next Pet of the Week. This week, we’re spotlighting Janet. She’s a 2-year-old, black short-haired cat. Janet loves to be held and scratched and will...
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Clay Ingram with AAA talks about what the upcoming holiday will mean for travel. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan...
The Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch for another segment of Pet of the Week!. Jamie Hale and Cynthia Hall with Girls Inc. join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about their organization's event on December 4 at Windmill Station. Turkey Classic Day 1 Recap. Updated:...
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 3 hours ago. Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals. Dothan Wolves...
Sunland Center, located in Marianna, FL, presents Christmas City, December 15 & 16, 2022, 6PM-8PM CST. The public is invited to attend. Live entertainment will be provided. Food vendors will be available. Located in the Sunland Ranch, this magical tour features vignettes from “A Savior is Born” to other popular...
Thanksgiving is a day set aside to give thanks for the many and varied blessings that come from living in a free country. Thanksgiving is also a time for expressing gratitude for the kind and giving spirits of family, friends and community. For more than 20 years now, that kind...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Families will gather on November 24 for one of the most important meals of the year. But unfortunately, Thanksgiving is the number one day for cooking fires in the home. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on:
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. As of November 21, demolition was officially underway of the “Jug” Brown Recreation Center. They’re leveling the ground to make way for a brand new facility.
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Millions of Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday and AAA is working to make safety a priority for travelers. Clay Ingram is the public relations and marketing manager with AAA Alabama. He shares some tips for travelers who are driving to keep in mind before they begin their holiday road trips.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. With the nickname “Beauty and the Beast,” Elba High School senior Amiee is elegant yet explosive. Whether it’s on the...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sewer line work continues in the city of Dothan during Thanksgiving week, with a few streets being impacted. According to a release from the Community Relations Office, city contractor L&K Contracting plan on work to sewer lines, manholes, and laterals. Streets affected include:. Houston Street. Montezuma...
