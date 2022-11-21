NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 176 Carver Ntn Valley, Sylva, NC 28779 before the 24th day of February, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 24th day of November, 2022. Donna Bommer, Administrator of the Estate of Pearl Crocker 38-41*

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO