Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
2022 EcoForesters’ award winners announced for excellence in forest stewardship and education
(Asheville, NC)—EcoForesters’ Annual Awards, celebrating achievement in ecological forestry, were announced on November 17th, at their Annual Event held at The Wedge Foundation. This year’s awards highlighted important issues that face our region’s forests and the great people that are making a difference in forestry. The...
Mountain Xpress
Isis Restaurant & Music Hall owners seeking new management
Ten years have passed since we opened Isis Restaurant and Music. What a great 10 years it has been. We have been blessed by many great staff members, wonderful patrons and friends, and of course the incredible musicians that have graced our stages. We truly enjoyed our time as Isis, it has been a great experience. We learned and grew together as a family with all of you right there with us.
Mountain Xpress
Free admission for Tribal Museums Day at MCI
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian in Cherokee, NC will join tribal museums and cultural centers across Indian Country in the very first Tribal Museums Day, organized by the Association on American Indian Affairs. Visitors are invited to enjoy free admission to the Museum during its regular hours of 9am-5pm and support Native artists this holiday season in the Museum Store.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards
Volunteers are an integral part of our community, offering their time and energy to important causes often without reward or recognition. The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors the true spirit of volunteerism by recognizing individuals, groups, and businesses that make significant contributions to their community through volunteer service. The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award honors thousands who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
WLOS.com
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Chelsey Lee Gaddy on local theater
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 176 Carver Ntn Valley, Sylva, NC 28779 before the 24th day of February, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 24th day of November, 2022. Donna Bommer, Administrator of the Estate of Pearl Crocker 38-41*
Mountain Xpress
Museum of the Cherokee Indian offers free admission for Tribal Museums Day, Dec. 3
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian in Cherokee, NC will join tribal museums and cultural centers across Indian Country in the very first Tribal Museums Day, organized by the Association on American Indian Affairs. Visitors are invited to enjoy free admission to the Museum during its regular hours of 9am-5pm and support Native artists this holiday season in the Museum Store.
Mountain Xpress
Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers
In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
Mountain Xpress
UPDATE: Code Purple canceled for Nov 23
***UPDATE: PLEASE BE AWARE CODE PURPLE FOR NOVEMBER 23RD HAS BEEN CANCELED.***. Based on weather forecasts for the area, The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition is extending its Code Purple to include Nov 23. Temperatures appear ready to rise into the 40s for the rest of week. ART Transportation protocols remain...
Mountain Xpress
Construction begins on Moxy Asheville, slated for early 2024 opening
Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville – North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel – located at 61 Biltmore. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will feature 115 guest rooms, the brand’s iconic Bar Moxy and modern lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual brand offering. Although the hotels will boast separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities to enhance the guest experience, including the pool deck, fitness center and meeting space.
Mountain Xpress
Mountain BizWorks now accepting applications for ScaleUp 2023
Applications are now open for Mountain BizWorks’ 12th ScaleUp cohort. Designed for established local businesses with strong growth potential, interested companies should apply for ScaleUp by February 12, 2023. Cohort members will progress through the program opportunities together, including a kick-off event, eight core concept sessions, and 10 hours of one-on-one technical assistance and mentoring to support the implementation of a strategic growth plan, culminating in a live pitch showcase event at Mountain Raise (optional).
Sylva Herald
SMHS upgrades signage, places cornerstone rock
Smoky Mountain High School now offers a 22,000-pound tradition, hoping to build memories and friendships. “Even with days gone by, former students look back on these times with fondness for the relationships built with teachers, friends, coaches and community members,” SMHS Principal Evelyn Graning said. “It is frequently these relationships that help forge the way for future careers, college admissions, and future partnerships. The relationships that schools build with community allies are especially crucial.”
Mountain Xpress
CREATE BRIDGES-WNC launches The Got Your Back Online Academy for WNC Employers
NC State Extension together with Western Carolina University, Southwestern Commission, and SCC’s Small Business Center, have worked through the CREATE BRIDGES-WNC initiative to design a free online course to help business owners in the WNC retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors, as they face staffing shortages and other challenges. This course, called the Got Your Back Academy, is a free opportunity for businesses to learn from industry experts in a user-friendly online format.
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
ourstate.com
Brevard’s Window Wonderland
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. When Dee Dee and Jimmy Perkins bough a storefront in downtown...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple extended to include Nov. 23
Press release from Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Based on weather forecasts for the area The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple to include Nov 23, temperatures appear to rise into the 40’s for rest of week. ART Transportation protocols remain in effect through this time period. Men’s...
Comments / 0