State College, PA

Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far

Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,003 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania

Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report

Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
ERIE, PA
All are welcome to free Thanksgiving dinner in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County community is being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner. Allegiance Rehabilitation Center at 1427 Frankstown Road in Sidman, will be hosting the dinner on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Our organization would like to invite the people of our community to join us […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
WESTFIELD, PA
Nature’s Ways: The Striking Winterberry Holly

Few autumn sights are more striking than the early morning sun illuminating the scarlet berries and golden foliage of winterberry holly. Almost everyone knows the American holly that is used for holiday decorations, but few are familiar with the more common Pennsylvania hollies. In addition to American holly (Ilex opaca), several other species of this genus can be found in central Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

