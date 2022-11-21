Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
echo-pilot.com
Meet $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket winners who won in North York
Tom and Mae Elliott of North York bought their $1 million holiday themed Scratch off ticket at Big Mouth Pizza in North York. Hear how it will help.
PennLive.com
Thanksgiving store hours; lawmakers’ pay raises; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. High: 56; Low: 30. Sunny. Pay raises: State lawmakers will receive a 7.8% pay increase on Dec. 1, the largest bump in legislative salaries in over a quarter of a century. Rank-and-file members will make $102,844 yearly. Lawmakers who hold caucus leadership posts make more.
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far
Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,003 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
Home sales slow across PA. Here’s how much State College homes were worth in October
Here’s the latest on Centre County’s real estate market, with interactive median home value data by zip code.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania
Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report
Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
AG Josh Shapiro, others call on companies to halt payments for Pink Energy customers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several attorney generals including Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro sent a letter to companies asking for the suspension of loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of other attorney generals, sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
What’s Pennsylvanians’ preferred drink? The PLCB found out
Which spirit keeps Pennsylvanians’ spirits high?. The answer to that would be vodka. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania has a favorite cryptid. Can you guess which?. An annual report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board dove deep into alcohol trends from around the state between 2021 and 2022. Said trends revealed...
All are welcome to free Thanksgiving dinner in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County community is being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner. Allegiance Rehabilitation Center at 1427 Frankstown Road in Sidman, will be hosting the dinner on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Our organization would like to invite the people of our community to join us […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania farmer, 97, recognized for lifelong agriculture dedication
WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier veteran, teacher, and lifelong farmer has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture. Edward Heyler is 97 years old and still runs his family beef farm in Westfield, Pa. Heyler was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the Pa. Farm Bureau’s 72nd Annual Meeting on Nov. 14-16.
10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.
State College
Nature’s Ways: The Striking Winterberry Holly
Few autumn sights are more striking than the early morning sun illuminating the scarlet berries and golden foliage of winterberry holly. Almost everyone knows the American holly that is used for holiday decorations, but few are familiar with the more common Pennsylvania hollies. In addition to American holly (Ilex opaca), several other species of this genus can be found in central Pennsylvania.
Attorney general calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for Pink Energy customers with non-working solar systems.
Penn
Most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Could Pennsylvania benefit from using gates to close roads during snow storms?
The recent lake effect snow led to countless accidents and closures on Interstate 90. Those closures tied up valuable manpower and put emergency personnel at risk trying to stop traffic from getting on I-90. New York State has been using gates, like the ones you see at railroad crossings, for years now to shut down […]
Bear harvest down after weekend opening of firearms season
Two days into this year’s firearms hunting season for bear, successful hunters have brought 831 bruins into bear-check stations of the Pennsylvania Game Commission – 651 on Saturday and 180 on Sunday. That’s down substantially from either of the two previous years, the only previous years since the...
