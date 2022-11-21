Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Five people died in the shooting at the Club Q, ColoradoNewsing the StatesColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
9News
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
coloradosun.com
How the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs unfolded, told through the eyes of survivors
Peering into the computer screen at his security desk, Jeremiah Griffith mistook the gunman entering Club Q for a bounty hunter. A few minutes before midnight, Griffith watched the man pull up in a tan SUV. He stepped out wearing tactical gear and carrying what looked like a gun, then took about five strides to reach the front door of the nightclub. Griffith moved to leave his office next to the front door to confront him.
foxwilmington.com
Accused Colorado Club Shooter’s Mom Wrote on Facebook Before Attack He Said ‘Get Ready’ for ‘Best Night Ever’
The suspect in the massacre carried out at the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, made his first virtual courtroom appearance Wednesday. The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, posted a chilling Facebook message in the hours before her son allegedly opened fire at Club Q, leaving five dead and many others wounded.
Ashley Paugh, killed in Club Q, ‘an amazing mother’
Ashley Paugh's husband Kurt has created and released a statement on behalf of the family, giving insight into Ashley's life.
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
Washington Examiner
Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting
Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Tragically, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the tragedy made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
KKTV
Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in Saturday’s Club Q shooting made their first public appearance since the violent attack via video in court on Wednesday. While the justice system plays out, the Colorado Springs community is continuing to put their focus on the victims and heroes tied to this tragedy. Click here to donate to help the victims, click here for more on what one of the people police are hailing as heroic had to say about what unfolded over the weekend.
Watch: DA Allen remarks after alleged shooter’s hearing
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, provided comments about further court procedures after the first virtual advisement for the alleged Club Q shooter on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The DA spoke in front of the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon St. “He was advised of his rights, […]
KKTV
Remembering Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump, two men killed in the Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from loved ones of two of the victims from the Club Q shooting. Friends and family of Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump have confirmed with 11 News that these two, sadly passed away from their injuries. 11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod...
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance; wanted to be 'next mass shooter,' 2021 arrest papers show
Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend, wanted to be "the next mass shooter," according to arrest documents from last year acquired by Gazette news partner KKTV. The 2021 arrest affidavit alleges that Aldrich, 22,...
Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
KKTV
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
KKTV
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. A media liaison for the family of Kelly Loving shared a statement with the public on behalf of her sister, Tiffany Loving:. “My condolences go out to...
Comments / 1