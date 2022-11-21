ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

How the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs unfolded, told through the eyes of survivors

Peering into the computer screen at his security desk, Jeremiah Griffith mistook the gunman entering Club Q for a bounty hunter. A few minutes before midnight, Griffith watched the man pull up in a tan SUV. He stepped out wearing tactical gear and carrying what looked like a gun, then took about five strides to reach the front door of the nightclub. Griffith moved to leave his office next to the front door to confront him.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
foxwilmington.com

Accused Colorado Club Shooter’s Mom Wrote on Facebook Before Attack He Said ‘Get Ready’ for ‘Best Night Ever’

The suspect in the massacre carried out at the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, made his first virtual courtroom appearance Wednesday. The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, posted a chilling Facebook message in the hours before her son allegedly opened fire at Club Q, leaving five dead and many others wounded.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting

Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Tragically, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the tragedy made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich

Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in Saturday’s Club Q shooting made their first public appearance since the violent attack via video in court on Wednesday. While the justice system plays out, the Colorado Springs community is continuing to put their focus on the victims and heroes tied to this tragedy. Click here to donate to help the victims, click here for more on what one of the people police are hailing as heroic had to say about what unfolded over the weekend.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Watch: DA Allen remarks after alleged shooter’s hearing

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, provided comments about further court procedures after the first virtual advisement for the alleged Club Q shooter on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The DA spoke in front of the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon St. “He was advised of his rights, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
PUEBLO, CO

