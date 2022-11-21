ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memo on introducing energy windfall tax to be brought before Irish ministers

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
A memo is to be brought before Irish ministers on Tuesday on introducing a temporary windfall tax, it is understood.

It is to come before Cabinet following agreement by EU energy ministers on implementing the emergency levy in response to huge profits being made by energy companies.

The EU’s windfall tax aims to redistribute profits made in Europe’s energy sector amid a crisis fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The measure would include a cap on all market revenue on non-gas electricity generators and a temporary solidarity contribution for fossil fuel producing companies.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said Ireland could receive in the region of one and two billion euro if such a tax was introduced.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar previously indicated that a tax on profits would be backdated so as to apply for the full year.

The EU has suggested that a temporary cap be placed on the revenues of electricity companies, which could raise 140 billion euro to help people hit hard by high energy prices.

The tax would work by placing a revenue cap on the price of electricity per megawatt hour, with the government collecting any amounts above that cap.

As part of EU plans, EU countries have also been asked to reduce energy demand during peak hours, with the aim of reducing overall electricity demand by at least 10% until March 31 next year.

Under the Irish Government’s one-off measures to help people with the rising cost of living, three 200 euro energy credits are being paid per household over the winter months.

But opposition parties have increasingly argued that this will not be enough to insulate customers from spiralling energy costs as the winter months drag on.

Further details on how the windfall tax will work and how the revenues it raises will be distributed to those most in need will be unveiled post-Cabinet on Tuesday.

Heaton-Harris says Government will consider water charges as he sets NI budget

The Government will examine revenue-raising options in Northern Ireland including the introduction of water charges if Stormont does not return, Chris Heaton-Harris has said. The Northern Ireland Secretary delivered the warning as he set a budget to bring public finances in the region “under control”. Outlining his spending...
Heaton-Harris sets budget ‘to bring public finances in NI under control’

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he has set a budget to bring public finances in the region “under control”. Outlining his spending plans in a written ministerial statement, Mr Heaton-Harris delivered a sharp message to Stormont parties – if they disagree with his budget, then restore the powersharing executive.
Budget ‘hugely damaging for public services’, says Sinn Fein

The budget set by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is “hugely damaging for public services”, Sinn Fein has said. Mr Heaton-Harris made a budget statement on Thursday in the absence of a Stormont Executive. The executive has not been reformed since the last Assembly election in May due...
UK urged to quit treaty that ‘puts fossil fuel interests before climate action’

The UK should follow other European countries in pulling out of a treaty that lets fossil fuel giants sue governments over their climate policies, campaigners have urged.The controversial Energy Charter Treaty was established in the 1990s when the world energy system was heavily dominated by fossil fuels and enables foreign companies to challenge energy policies that threaten their investments, using secretive arbitration courts.A number of countries have faced costly legal challenges over reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and boosting renewables, including the Netherlands, which has faced a 1.4 billion US dollar (£1.18 billion) challenge over its phase-out of coal.Parties...
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable

Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter

BERLIN (AP) — Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves although the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday. Fatih Birol said that, barring unforeseen events, “Europe will go through this winter with some economic and social headaches, bruises here and there” as a result of efforts to wean itself off Russian gas and the wider increase in energy costs resulting from the war in Ukraine. “Next winter will be more difficult than this winter” he said. Birol cited the fact that Russian gas supplies to Europe may end completely next year, while China’s demand for liquefied natural gas looks set to rebound as its economy recovers from the pandemic.
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
Central European PMs stress shared ties amid friction on war

KOSICE, Slovakia — (AP) — The leaders of four Central European countries meeting in a regional summit in Slovakia Thursday emphasized the issues that tie them together and downplayed divisive ones. The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary —...
