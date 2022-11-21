ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bright 19th-Century Dutch Colonial Mansion in Curaçao Lists for Nearly $2.6 Million

A tomato-red Dutch colonial mansion in Willemstad, on the island Curaçao, has hit the market for $2.595 million. The property consists of a 19th-century mansion, plus six additional buildings for a total of seven bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, according to the listing with Vincent Stens of Curaçao Sotheby’s International Realty. It is a recognized monument by the Curaçao Heritage Foundation, or the Stichting Monumentenzorg Curaçao.

