mansionglobal.com
Bright 19th-Century Dutch Colonial Mansion in Curaçao Lists for Nearly $2.6 Million
A tomato-red Dutch colonial mansion in Willemstad, on the island Curaçao, has hit the market for $2.595 million. The property consists of a 19th-century mansion, plus six additional buildings for a total of seven bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, according to the listing with Vincent Stens of Curaçao Sotheby’s International Realty. It is a recognized monument by the Curaçao Heritage Foundation, or the Stichting Monumentenzorg Curaçao.
cottagesgardens.com
The Linden Estate Sets Record for Highest Non-Waterfront Sale Ever in the Hamptons
From iconic architectural masterpieces to grand historic homes and idyllic beach houses, the East End is no stranger to splashy real estate listings. However, a $70 million closing on a Southampton property just made history for the highest price ever paid for a non-waterfront property in the Hamptons. The Linden...
