MDPD officer bonds out after he’s accused of drinking and driving in police cruiser while off duty

WSVN-TV
Ex-Olympic boxer arrested for threatening to shoot gyms; police say suspect put down deposit on AK-47
MIAMI (WSVN) - A boxer who was organizing a plot to kill after an argument with a trainer is behind bars after, detectives said, the former Olympian took the first step to follow through by putting down a deposit on an assault rifle. Mateo Attalla, the owner of BOXR Gym,...
Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
Carjacking of elderly man at Broward gas station caught on camera
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify and find a group of five men who carjacked an 82-year-old man earlier this month at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.Video of the Nov. 5 attack at the RaceTrac store, located at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd., was captured on surveillance cameras and released Tuesday by investigators.The victim, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries during the theft of his car, officials said in a written statement.According to police, the group of men were seen talking to the victim after he drove into the...
NBC Miami
Body Identified as Missing Woman, Husband Charged in Murder Moved to Broward Jail
Officials have identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.
Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.
NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police
A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
WSVN-TV
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk in cruiser in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence while inside his marked cruiser. Hollywood Police officers took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood Police...
WSVN-TV
Security camera shows thieves who stole 76-year-old’s purse in North Lauderdale Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say they have a crucial clue after a crime at a South Florida department store, and the victim is speaking to 7News. A 76-year-old woman from North Lauderdale, who asked not to identify her, was shopping at Walmart on McNab Road in October when her purse was stolen.
Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Sprays ‘Oxy Clean’ In Child’s Eyes
Mi Jeon Now Charged With Child Abuse. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Mi Jeon is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly sprayed “Oxy Clean” in the eyes of a six-year-old girl. The girl is related to an acquaintance of […]
WSVN-TV
Family of 8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car asks for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was struck in a chain reaction crash. The family of an 8-year-old boy is heartbroken and leaning on each other and their faith for strength as they move forward. “He’s such a beautiful child,...
WSVN-TV
Police search for driver involved in Southwest Miami-Dade fatal hit-and-run
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and left to die. Now, the hunt is on for the driver who hit him and took off. Carlos Gomez Fuentes is the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade. “He was a hard...
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies find missing 8-year-old in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office active search has ended after they located an 8-year-old who had been missing for hours. Tamarac Police located the child and brought her back to her family. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies speaking to the child’s parents or guardians, Monday evening.
WSVN-TV
Postal service worker robbed while delivering mail in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A post office worker was robbed while delivering mail in South Florida. Surveillance video shows a man running down a street and toward a car after he had robbed a postal carrier at gunpoint. The crook and his accomplice then took off, in that vehicle, described...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach Home Hit by Gunfire in 2nd Drive-By Shooting in 2 Days
Police were investigating a drive-by shooting at a North Miami Beach home Tuesday morning, the second day in a row the home has been hit by gunfire. North Miami Beach Police said over 30 shots were fired into the home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place. No injures were reported.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WSVN-TV
Fallout continues for judge and defense team of confessed Parkland shooter after sentencing trial ends
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fallout continues from the Parkland sentencing trial. Broward’s public defender has called into question the judge’s actions, and that’s not all. Since the trial, hundreds of threats have been sent to him and his public defenders after representing the Parkland shooter.
